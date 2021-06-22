US wildfire officials see increasing demand for firefighters

The National Interagency Fire Center raised the national preparedness to level 4 on Tuesday.

U.S. wildfire officials expecting increased fire activity and more demand for firefighters have raised the national preparedness to the level 4, which is unusual for June.

The National Interagency Fire Center raised the level on Tuesday and says it's the second earliest it reached that level on the 1-5 scale since 1990.

It's also only the fourth time in the last 20 years to reach that level in June.

Officials say more than 8,700 wildland firefighters are currently battling 47 wildfires that have burned more than 800 square miles.