Tanker plane crash near Emmett fire sends one to hospital

The crash did not start additional fires or worsen the ones currently burning.

EMMETT, Idaho — A tanker plane working to contain the Schill Fire near Emmett has crashed.

One person was taken to the hospital by air as a result of the crash. The crash did not start additional fires or worsen the ones currently burning, according to fire information officer of the Bureau of Land Management Jared Jablonski.

The fire has been contained and is estimated to be burning around 25 acres as of Tuesday evening. It is burning approximately two miles southeast of Emmett.

BLM said no structures are threatened at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Officials say more information will be released Wednesday morning.

The cause of the Schill Fire is also unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

#BLMBOD and multiple cooperators are fighting the #SchillFire near Emmett, Idaho. 25+ acres. No closures or structures threatened. Estimated containment at 10 pm tonight. Estimated control at 6 pm tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/BJaXT6KABa — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) September 23, 2020