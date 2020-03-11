Fire near Tamarack Ski Resort grows to 50 acres

The West State Fire is actively burning, according to Payette National Forest.

TAMARACK, Idaho — A fire is actively burning on the West mountain of Tamarack Ski Resort.

The fire, known as the West State Fire, is currently burning at about 50 acres, according to Payette National Forest (PNF).

Structure protection is in place for one of the lodges near the fire, but no other structures are threatened at this time. No evacuation orders have been issued.

PNF is working with Boise National Forest (BNF), Southern Idaho Timber Protective Association (SITPA) and the Donnelly Fire Department to put out the fire.

Air tankers and helicopters have been requested for containment efforts tomorrow.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

West State Fire 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10