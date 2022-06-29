Sugar Loaf Fire threatens structures and construction equipment East of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is reporting that crews are engaged in fire suppression five miles west of Eden, just east of Twin Falls.
The fire is estimated to be 3,000 acres and running, according to BLM.
BLM reposted that structures and road construction equipment of threatened.
Local fire districts are on scene providing structure protection.
BLM is asking people to avoid the area.
This is an ongoing incident. Check back for more details.
