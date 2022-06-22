Firefighters are responding to a wildfire on Rockstone Ct. in Kuna.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KUNA, Idaho — The Kuna Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire on Rockstone Court in Kuna around 2:30 p.m., according to Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Kuna Fire said there was a field on fire, no structures were burned, and that crews have begun mopping up.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said they are assisting with fire suppression and dispatched five engines and a dozer to the incident.

This is an ongoing incident, check back for more details.

Firefighters respond to wildfire in Kuna 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Watch more Local News: