Highway 21 reopens near Stanley; Trap Creek Fire becomes more active thanks to drier conditions

After a cold-front helped firefighters contain the fire, drier conditions on Tuesday made it more active, causing it torch trees within its existing area.

The Trap Creek Fire in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, about nine miles northwest of Stanley, has burned 2,285 acres since it began on Sept. 14. After a couple of days after being closed due to hazard tree mitigation for the fire, Highway 21 has reopened.

Officials said the fire became more active on Tuesday when a mixture of drier conditions, wind, and warmer temperatures caused the fire to burn trees within its perimeter.

Highway 21 is fully opened but the Forest Service asks drivers to take it slow because of smoke and firefighters getting on and off the highway. Crews closed the highway on Monday for hazard tree mitigation and expected it to take between two and three days to complete.

The Trap Creek Fire has burned 2,285 acres and is 39% contained, according to officials. 139 personnel have been assigned to the fire.