Southwest Idaho wildfire crews mopping up after 'significant' weekend fire activity

BOISE, Idaho — Fire managers are asking Idahoans and visitors to do their part to prevent wildfires this summer, particularly over the Fourth of July weekend. This call for prevention comes after a total of at least seven wildfires over the past two days in Ada, Boise and Elmore counties.
The Boise District Bureau of Land Management said in a news release Monday that of those seven fires, five were caused by lightning, but two were related to some kind of human activity. The specific causes of those fires is under investigation.
A fire along Highway 55 about four miles south of Horseshoe Bend burned about 44 acres before it was contained Sunday night. Another large fire, mapped at 223 acres, burned on Highway 51 south of Mountain Home.
Here's a rundown of all seven, in order of acreage, based on information sent from the Boise District BLM at noon Monday:
Mile marker 85 Highway 51 Fire
- South of Mountain Home; burning in grass and brush
- Mapped at 223 acres
- Cause: Lightning
- Contained: 10 p.m. Sunday, June 25
- Estimated control: Noon on Monday, June 26
- More info from BLM: "Fire crews are mopping up hot spots." Idaho Department of Lands and Mountain Home Fire Department also sent crews and other resources.
Mile marker 59 Highway 55 Fire
- About four miles south of Horseshoe Bend; burned in grass and brush
- Mapped at 43 acres
- Cause: Human; under investigation
- Contained: 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25
- Controlled: 9:44 a.m. Monday, June 26
- More info from BLM: All fire resources have left this incident.
Chalk Fire
- About two miles northwest of Hammett; burning in grass and brush
- Mapped at 42 acres
- Cause: Lightning
- Contained Sunday, June 25.
- Controlled: Noon on June 26
- More info from BLM: Fire crews finished mopping up hotspots and left the fire at noon Monday.
Reggie Fire
- About 15 miles southeast of Boise; burning in grass and brush
- Mapped at five acres
- Cause: Lightning
- Contained: 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25
- Estimated control: 1 p.m. Monday, June 26
- More info from BLM: Fire crews are mopping up hotspots. Responding, in addition to BLM, were crews from Mountain Home Rural Fire Protection Association and Orchard Combat Training Center.
Lexi Fire
- About three miles southeast of Boise; burned in grass and brush
- Mapped at two acres
- Cause: Human; under investigation
- Contained: 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25
- Controlled: 7:40 p.m. Sunday, June 25
- More info from BLM: All fire resources have left the incident.
Mile marker 97 I-84 Fire
- On Interstate 84 southeast of Mountain Home; burned in grass and brush
- Mapped at one acre.
- Cause: Lightning
- Contained: Midnight on June 25
- Controlled: 7 a.m. Monday, June 26
Colder Fire
- About 16 miles southeast of Mountain Home; burned in grass and brush
- Mapped at less than one acre.
- Cause: Lightning
- Contained: 2 a.m. Monday, June 26
- Control: Estimated at noon on Monday, June 26
- More info from BLM: Fire crews are mopping up hotspots; Mountain Home Rural Fire Protection Association also responded.
With fireworks stands now open for the Fourth of July holiday, fire managers ask people to be careful and vigilant with fireworks. Also, the possession and use of fireworks are prohibited on BLM lands and other state- and federally managed public lands. They also are prohibited anywhere in the Boise Foothills.
Target shooting is permitted on lands administered by the BLM. In its fire prevention order, the agency recommends that people bring a shovel, fire extinguisher and/or at least five gallons of water to have with them while target shooting in the event of an unintentional fire start.
