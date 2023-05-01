Southwest Idaho wildfire crews mopping up after 'significant' weekend fire activity

A 43-acre fire south of Horseshoe Bend was just one of seven the Boise District BLM responded to Sunday and Monday.

BOISE, Idaho — Fire managers are asking Idahoans and visitors to do their part to prevent wildfires this summer, particularly over the Fourth of July weekend. This call for prevention comes after a total of at least seven wildfires over the past two days in Ada, Boise and Elmore counties.

The Boise District Bureau of Land Management said in a news release Monday that of those seven fires, five were caused by lightning, but two were related to some kind of human activity. The specific causes of those fires is under investigation.

A fire along Highway 55 about four miles south of Horseshoe Bend burned about 44 acres before it was contained Sunday night. Another large fire, mapped at 223 acres, burned on Highway 51 south of Mountain Home.

Here's a rundown of all seven, in order of acreage, based on information sent from the Boise District BLM at noon Monday:

Mile marker 85 Highway 51 Fire

South of Mountain Home; burning in grass and brush

Mapped at 223 acres

Cause: Lightning

Contained: 10 p.m. Sunday, June 25

Estimated control: Noon on Monday, June 26

More info from BLM: "Fire crews are mopping up hot spots." Idaho Department of Lands and Mountain Home Fire Department also sent crews and other resources.

Mile marker 59 Highway 55 Fire

About four miles south of Horseshoe Bend; burned in grass and brush

Mapped at 43 acres

Cause: Human; under investigation

Contained: 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25

Controlled: 9:44 a.m. Monday, June 26

More info from BLM: All fire resources have left this incident.

Chalk Fire

About two miles northwest of Hammett; burning in grass and brush

Mapped at 42 acres

Cause: Lightning

Contained Sunday, June 25.

Controlled: Noon on June 26

More info from BLM: Fire crews finished mopping up hotspots and left the fire at noon Monday.

Reggie Fire

About 15 miles southeast of Boise; burning in grass and brush

Mapped at five acres

Cause: Lightning

Contained: 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25

Estimated control: 1 p.m. Monday, June 26

More info from BLM: Fire crews are mopping up hotspots. Responding, in addition to BLM, were crews from Mountain Home Rural Fire Protection Association and Orchard Combat Training Center.

Lexi Fire

About three miles southeast of Boise; burned in grass and brush

Mapped at two acres

Cause: Human; under investigation

Contained: 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25

Controlled: 7:40 p.m. Sunday, June 25

More info from BLM: All fire resources have left the incident.

Mile marker 97 I-84 Fire

On Interstate 84 southeast of Mountain Home; burned in grass and brush

Mapped at one acre.

Cause: Lightning

Contained: Midnight on June 25

Controlled: 7 a.m. Monday, June 26

Colder Fire

About 16 miles southeast of Mountain Home; burned in grass and brush

Mapped at less than one acre.

Cause: Lightning

Contained: 2 a.m. Monday, June 26

Control: Estimated at noon on Monday, June 26

More info from BLM: Fire crews are mopping up hotspots; Mountain Home Rural Fire Protection Association also responded.

With fireworks stands now open for the Fourth of July holiday, fire managers ask people to be careful and vigilant with fireworks. Also, the possession and use of fireworks are prohibited on BLM lands and other state- and federally managed public lands. They also are prohibited anywhere in the Boise Foothills.

Target shooting is permitted on lands administered by the BLM. In its fire prevention order, the agency recommends that people bring a shovel, fire extinguisher and/or at least five gallons of water to have with them while target shooting in the event of an unintentional fire start.

