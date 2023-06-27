50 homes under Level 2 evacuation notice in Wenatchee due to brush fire

The Methow Fire started around 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday just south of Wenatchee in Chelan County. State resources have been mobilized to join the fight.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH WENATCHEE, Wash. — A brush fire that started just south of Wenatchee in Chelan County on Tuesday has some residents under Level 2 evacuation orders.

The fire was estimated at 50 acres and growing as of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. It's burning in shrub-steppe and is threatening homes and natural resources, according to Washington State Patrol.

So far, 50 homes are under evacuation orders, the Washington Fire Marshall tweeted. Evacuation levels are currently at Level 2, which means residents should be prepared to leave at any moment.

The Methow Fire started around 1:25 p.m. and state firefighting resources were mobilized less than an hour later, WSP said, to help support local firefighters battling the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The State Emergency Operations Center is activated at Level 3, according to WSP, to help coordinate assistance. It's located at Camp Murray. Air resources have been ordered to support local firefighters.

Fire evacuation levels

Fires have different levels of severity. In both Washington and Idaho, they can be thought of as READY, SET, GO.

LEVEL 1 - READY

This is the getting ready stage. Conditions could get worse, so you want to have your go bag ready.

LEVEL 2 - SET

This is when you are getting set to leave. Be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

LEVEL 3 - GO