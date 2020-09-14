Your pictures of wildfire smoke around the Treasure Valley

We asked for photos of the wildfire smoke in the Valley. They were shared through 'Near Me' in the KTVB.COM app.

BOISE, Idaho — Wildfires and smoke have taken over the West Coast, primarily in California, Oregon and parts of Idaho.

The smoke has caused an unhealthy air advisory to be issued for several counties in Idaho. As of Monday, a Red Air Quality Advisory is in place for southwest Idaho and will remain in place until Wednesday, Sept. 16.

In an effort to better understand how the wildfires are affecting the Treasure Valley, KTVB asked viewers to send in photos of wildfires near them (if it was safe to do so) and the smoke surrounding them.

Payette Lake- McCall, Idaho

Sunrise and sunset- Nampa, Idaho

Smoke covering the Foothills- Boise, Idaho

Interstate 84- Meridian, Idaho

Downtown- Boise, Idaho

Horsethief Reservoir, Idaho

Marsing, Idaho

Boise, Idaho

Koenig Vineyards- Caldwell, Idaho

Evergreen Circle- Boise, Idaho

