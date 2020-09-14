x
Your pictures of wildfire smoke around the Treasure Valley

We asked for photos of the wildfire smoke in the Valley. They were shared through 'Near Me' in the KTVB.COM app.
Credit: Doug
Smoke really started moving in Saturday. The view is pointed in a Northward near milepost 174 off Highway 95. Credit: Doug

BOISE, Idaho — Wildfires and smoke have taken over the West Coast, primarily in California, Oregon and parts of Idaho.

The smoke has caused an unhealthy air advisory to be issued for several counties in Idaho. As of Monday, a Red Air Quality Advisory is in place for southwest Idaho and will remain in place until Wednesday, Sept. 16.

In an effort to better understand how the wildfires are affecting the Treasure Valley, KTVB asked viewers to send in photos of wildfires near them (if it was safe to do so) and the smoke surrounding them.

Payette Lake- McCall, Idaho

Credit: John
Credit: John

Sunrise and sunset- Nampa, Idaho

Credit: Tia Matthews
Credit: Tia Matthews
Credit: Tia Matthews
Credit: Tia Matthews

Smoke covering the Foothills- Boise, Idaho

Credit: Jill Brodkey
jill.brodkey@gmail.com Credit: Jill Brodkey

Interstate 84- Meridian, Idaho

Credit: Bobbi Schneider
Credit: Bobbi Schneider

Downtown- Boise, Idaho

Credit: Jessica Mullins
Lots of smoke in the air in downtown Boise on Sunday morning around 11:30 am. Credit: Jessica Mullins

Horsethief Reservoir, Idaho 

Credit: Samantha Herring
Credit: Samantha Herring
Credit: Samantha Herring
Credit: Samantha Herring

Marsing, Idaho

Credit: Cori
Credit: Cori

Boise, Idaho

Credit: Eric Thurber
Credit: Eric Thurber
Credit: Eric Thurber
Credit: Eric Thurber

Koenig Vineyards- Caldwell, Idaho

Credit: Joanna Jost
Credit: Joanna Jost

Evergreen Circle- Boise, Idaho

Credit: Kris Burns
Credit: Kris Burns
Credit: Kris Burns
Credit: Kris Burns
Credit: Kris Burns
Credit: Kris Burns

