Your pictures of wildfire smoke around the Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho — Wildfires and smoke have taken over the West Coast, primarily in California, Oregon and parts of Idaho.
The smoke has caused an unhealthy air advisory to be issued for several counties in Idaho. As of Monday, a Red Air Quality Advisory is in place for southwest Idaho and will remain in place until Wednesday, Sept. 16.
In an effort to better understand how the wildfires are affecting the Treasure Valley, KTVB asked viewers to send in photos of wildfires near them (if it was safe to do so) and the smoke surrounding them.
Payette Lake- McCall, Idaho
Sunrise and sunset- Nampa, Idaho
Smoke covering the Foothills- Boise, Idaho
Interstate 84- Meridian, Idaho
Downtown- Boise, Idaho
Horsethief Reservoir, Idaho
Marsing, Idaho
Boise, Idaho
Koenig Vineyards- Caldwell, Idaho
Evergreen Circle- Boise, Idaho
