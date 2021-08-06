Residents urged to be ready to evacuate after fire sparks near Hailey

Bureau of Land Management crews worked through the night to place fire line around the perimeter of the blaze.

HAILEY, Idaho — People who live east of Hailey are being asked to leave their homes or be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice after a wildfire sparked in the area Thursday night.

"Pack all necessary items for children, pets, medications, irreplaceable documents and valuables. Once you are evacuated you may not be able to return for duration of the fire," the Blaine County Sheriff's Office wrote. "Maintain situational awareness and evacuate if you are in danger regardless of notice."

Level 2 evacuation alerts were issued for all residents on Quigley Road and those living in the Old Cutters subdivision. The alert indicates there is "significant risk" to that area.

Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, the sheriff said he is lowering the Level 2 Pre-Evacuation Notice for Old Cutters and Quigley Road to Level 1.

The Level 1 Notification for Deerfield and Lower Cutters has been removed .

All residents should maintain situational awareness if conditions change. If you are in danger you should evacuate regardless of notification.

So what do the various evacuation levels mean? There are 3 levels:

1. Level 1 evacuations are an alert. Residents should be aware of the danger that exists, and monitor local media outlets for information. Residents with special needs, or those with pets or livestock, should take note and make preparations for relocating family members, pets, and livestock.

2. Level 2 evacuations indicate there is a significant risk to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the area, or, be ready to leave at a moments notice.

3. Level 3 means danger is currently affecting your area or is imminent, and you should leave immediately.

The Red Devil Fire is around one mile northeast of Hailey, near Red Devil Hill. It was estimated at 5 acres. Its cause is unknown, although lightning was reported in the area overnight.

Rain last night gave crews the upper hand, slowing fire progression. Minimal fire activity has allowed firefighters to engage and create containment lines and mop up hot spots. Currently, structures near fire remain secure.

The estimated containment is Friday, Aug. 6 at noon. Fire managers expect to have full control of the fire on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m.

Bureau of Land Management crews arrived at the scene at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, and worked through the night alongside local resources to create fire line around the perimeter of the blaze. The agency expects air resources to arrive Friday morning.

Several local fire departments are on scene including the Hailey Rural Fire Department, Wood River Rural Fire Department and two engines from the Twin Falls Fire Department.

Members of the public are asked to stay out of the area while firefighters are working.

Check back for updates.