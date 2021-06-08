Wildfire that threatened homes near Hailey expected to be out by Saturday night

Bureau of Land Management and several local crews worked Thursday night and most of Friday to contain the Red Devil Fire.

HAILEY, Idaho — A wildfire that broke out Thursday night east of Hailey is fully contained, and fire managers expect it will be completely out by 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Red Devil Fire had threatened homes on Quigley Road and in the Old Cutters subdivision. Level 2 pre-evacuation orders were issued, but on Friday morning were lowered to Level 1 for Old Cutters and Quigley Road, and a Level 1 notification was removed for Deerfield and Lower Cutters.

All residents should maintain situational awareness if conditions change. If you believe you are in danger, you should evacuate regardless of notification.

So what do the various evacuation levels mean? There are 3 levels:

1. Level 1 evacuations are an alert. Residents should be aware of the danger that exists, and monitor local media outlets for information. Residents with special needs, or those with pets or livestock, should take note and make preparations for relocating family members, pets, and livestock.

2. Level 2 evacuations indicate there is a significant risk to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the area, or, be ready to leave at a moments notice.

3. Level 3 means danger is currently affecting your area or is imminent, and you should leave immediately.

The Red Devil Fire burned about five acres near Red Devil Hill northeast of Hailey. The cause is under investigation, but lightning is suspected.

Rain Thursday night gave crews the upper hand, slowing fire progression. Minimal fire activity allowed firefighters to engage and create containment lines and mop up hot spots. Structures near fire remain secure.

Bureau of Land Management crews arrived at the scene at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, and worked alongside local resources to create fire line around the perimeter of the fire.

A Type 1 helicopter crew arrived later on Friday morning.

Several local fire departments responded, including the Hailey Rural Fire Department, Wood River Rural Fire Department and two engines from the Twin Falls Fire Department.

Members of the public are asked to stay out of the area while firefighters are working.

See all of our latest coverage in our YouTube playlist: