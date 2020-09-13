Red Air Quality Advisory issued in the Treasure Valley for Monday

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality also issued a Stage 1 Forecast & Caution that prohibits all open burning activities.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued a Red (unhealthy for sensitive groups) Air Quality Advisory for the Treasure Valley starting on Monday, Sept. 13.

The advisory was put in place due to elevated pollutant levels associated with wildfire smoke impacts.

This advisory will remain in effect until air quality conditions have significantly improved.

Idaho DEQ also issued a Stage 1 air quality Forecast & Caution for Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Valley, and Washington counties. This prohibits all forms of outdoor burning.

You can check the air quality in your neighborhood using this Idaho Air Quality map.

Sensitive individuals are encouraged to avoid spending too much time outdoors and to limit outdoor activity during the day.

The smokey air can cause breathing difficulties for children, elderly and people with respiratory problems. Those who are sensitive to the increased particulate matter or smoke should avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity and limit their activity outdoors, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

Get the latest updates on Treasure Valley air quality with KTVB.COM Weather Alerts.

The NASA smoke model not painting a pretty picture for the next 5 days in the Pacific NW. Also notice how the eastbound smoke gets wrapped up in Paulette later in the week. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/aLL3tZFA87 — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) September 14, 2020

GET WEATHER ALERTS: How to customize and navigate the new KTVB app

Watch more weather: