Rainbow Fire burning on Brundage Mountain

MCCALL, Idaho — Wednesday evening, the Payette National Forest (PNF) is reporting that the Rainbow Fire is burning on top of Brundage Mountain.

PNF said that smokejumpers dropped into the area before dark to get to the fire as soon as possible and three engines are on scene as well.

The fire is estimated to be 15.

Brundage Mountain Resort tweeted after 10 p.m. on Wednesday asking people to avoid the resort as fire crews continue to work on the mountain.

Additionally, PNF is reporting that the Ten Mile Fire and the Josephine fires have burned together and are being fought as a single fire, retaining the name Ten Mile Fire. It is estimated to be 300 acres.

The Ten Mile Fire is spreading in sub-alpine fir, sending spot fires out in front of the main fire and has reached the head of Sand Creek, five miles west of Secesh Meadows.

This evening a new fire started on Brundage Mountain. We ask that you please avoid the resort as fire crews work on the mountain. We will update when more information becomes available.



Please keep the first responders and fire crews in your thoughts as they battle these fires.