Powerline Fire impacts traffic on Highway 93, Interstate 84

The fire, now being referred to as the Powerline Fire, closed a portion of Highway 93 for over two hours while the fire moved towards the highway.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A fire burning near Twin Falls has impacted traffic on Highway 93 and Interstate 84, and has burned an estimated 1,400 acres, according to Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Twin Falls District.

The fire, now being referred to as the Powerline Fire, closed a portion of Highway 93 for over two hours while the fire moved towards the highway; the road is now fully open, according to Idaho State Police.

The interstate, while affected, was not closed at any time.

The fire was reported to have impacted powerlines in the area, but Idaho Power is on site assessing the overall impact to lines and poles.

The fire is still active in some areas, but crews were successful in reducing the fire's activity. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but officials are investigating the incident.

Twin Falls District BLM responded with three engines, one dozer, two fire investigators and one fire manager, along with an engine from the Sawtooth National Forest. Jerome Rural Fire Department, Jerome City Fire Department, Rock Creek Rural Fire Department and the Twin Falls City Fire Department all assisted in operations.