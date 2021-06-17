Payette County commissioners vote for burn ban to reduce wildfire risk

Commissioners note "increasingly dry conditions," and urge you to be aware of activities that may cause sparks as well as limiting use of open flame.

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Editor's note: The video posted above is from a previous story about landscaping to protect your home from wildfire. It is not a mandate or other official aspect of Payette County's upcoming burn ban.

A burn ban will be in effect for Payette County from July through September.

County commissioners on Thursday announced the decision to issue the burn ban because of "increased dry conditions and fire risk."

They're asking for your help in reducing that risk by limiting activities with open flames and being mindful of activities that may cause sparks, and avoiding such activities when near dry fire fuels such as grass and brush.

The burn ban will take effect on July 1, and continue through September 30.

Payette County Commissioners urge you to contact your local fire district for information on how to reduce the fire risk around your home.

Idaho Firewise has published very detailed information about fire prevention principles and practices.

Around Idaho, May 10 through October 20 of each year is closed fire season, and a burn permit is required for any burning outside of city limits, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.

Also in effect from May 10 through October 20, an order from the Bureau of Land Management prohibits specific fire-related activities on the nearly 12 million acres of land the BLM manages in Idaho.

The bureau also lists several things you can do to prevent wildfires:

Use caution when target shooting. Clear all flammable materials and rocks away from the target area. Fireworks, incendiary "tracer" ammunition and exploding targets are prohibited on public land under the fire prevention order. Before you head out for a road trip, make sure your car or truck and trailers are properly maintained.

Inspect your vehicle and trailer for dragging metal.

Check tire pressure. Look for indicators of wear and tear, and ensure that your tires are inflated to the proper level.

Maintain and clean your exhaust systems and spark arrestors.

Avoid driving off the road surface and into tall grasses.

3. Take extra water, a shovel, and a fire extinguisher with you when outdoors.

4. Make sure your campfire is completely out before leaving your campsite.

5. If you start a fire, call 911 immediately.