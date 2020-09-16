Oregon wildfires: About 1 million acres burned, more than 1,000 homes destroyed

Here's a breakdown on some of the wildfires burning in Oregon, including acreage, containment and evacuation maps.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of wildfires continue to burn throughout Oregon including a few in the Portland metro and surrounding areas. Two huge fires, the Beachie Creek Fire in Marion County and the Riverside Fire in Clackamas County, have burned hundreds of thousands of acres and forced people to evacuate their homes.

Officials said earlier this week the two fires remain about one mile apart and a merger of the two is not imminent.

Last week, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said more than 40,000 Oregonians had evacuated their communities and an estimated 500,000 people statewide were under some level of evacuation orders because of wildfires.

Air quality throughout the state has also been poor due to smoke from all the fires.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Fires burning in Oregon and Washington

Oregon (statewide)

Information provided by the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, as of Tuesday, Sept. 15:

Deaths: 8

8 Missing persons: 16

16 Sheltered persons: 3,185

3,185 Acres burned: About 1 million

About 1 million Residences destroyed: 1,145

1,145 Other structures destroyed: 579

Clackamas County

Acres: 135,524

135,524 Containment: 0%

0% Start date: Sept. 8

Sept. 8 Cause: Human-caused

Human-caused Location: Half-mile southeast of Estacada

Half-mile southeast of Estacada Evacuations: Click here for map

Marion County

Acres: 190,911

190,911 Containment: 20%

20% Start date: Aug. 16

Aug. 16 Cause: Unknown

Unknown Location: Santiam Canyon, west of Detroit

Santiam Canyon, west of Detroit Evacuations: Click here for map

Acres: 168,097

168,097 Containment: 10%

10% Start date: Aug. 16

Aug. 16 Cause: Lightning

Lightning Location: Between Detroit and Warm Springs

Between Detroit and Warm Springs Evacuations: Click here for state map. Evacuation updates on the Warm Springs Reservation can be found on the Warm Springs police Facebook page.

Washington County

Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire

Acres: 875

875 Containment: 100%

100% Cause: Human-caused

Human-caused Location: North of Newberg

North of Newberg Evacuations: Click here for map

Lane County

Acres: 166,503

166,503 Containment: 6%

6% Start date: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 Cause: Unknown

Unknown Location: East of Eugene

East of Eugene Evacuations: Click here for map

Lincoln County

Acres: 2,552

2,552 Containment: 40%

40% Start date: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 Cause: Unknown

Unknown Location: 4 miles east of Lincoln City

4 miles east of Lincoln City Evacuations: Click here for latest info

Southern Oregon

Almeda Drive Fire

Acres: 32,814

32,814 Containment: 25%

25% Start date: Sept. 8

Sept. 8 Cause: Unknown

Unknown Location: 5 miles east of Eagle Point

5 miles east of Eagle Point Evacuations: Click here for map

Acres: 125,489

125,489 Containment: 20%

20% Start date: Sept. 9

Sept. 9 Cause: Unknown

Unknown Location: Northeast of Glide

Northeast of Glide Evacuations: Click here for map

