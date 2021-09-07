6 North Idaho counties implement new fire restrictions

The Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai, Shoshone, Benewah and Latah counties will have Stage 2 restrictions in place until further notice.

IDAHO, USA — Six counties in North Idaho have implemented Stage 2 fire restrictions that will be in place until further notice.

The restrictions will be in place in all Idaho Panhandle counties including Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai, Benewah and Latah. The restrictions are due to increased fire danger, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.

What is prohibited under the new restrictions?

Building, maintaining attending or using a fire, campfire or stove

Smoking in areas with flammable materials

Driving motor vehicles off designated roads and trails

Operating equipment powered by an internal combustion engine between the hours of 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Welding or other activities that generate a flame between the hours of 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Are there any exceptions?

Anyone with a permit that specifically authorizes any of the acts above

Fires or stoves fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels

Need for emergency repair of public utilities

All land within a city boundary

Here are some tips to defend your land and home during fire season, according to the Fire Safe Council.

They advise to remove all flammable vegetation around structures on the property.

Trimming trees so branches are six feet off the ground and ten feet from a chimney will slow the chance of fire spreading. They also advise to remove dead trees from the property, cleaning up plant litter and watering properly.