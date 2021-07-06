New wildfire near Dixie burns more than 1,000 acres despite aggressive initial attack

The wildfire is burning about 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City near the community of Dixie.

KAMIAH, Idaho — Lots of firefighting resources are actively working to suppress the Dixie Fire, burning about 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City near the community of Dixie. As of Tuesday, July 6, the fire is estimated to be between 1,000 and 2,500 acres.

Aviation and ground resources resumed fire suppression operations near Dixie Summit Tuesday morning.



"Multiple helicopters and large retardant tankers worked on the fire from time of detection to the very last possible minute of daylight yesterday during initial attack," said Jim Wimer, public affairs specialist for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.



The Dixie Fire was detected Monday afternoon. The cause of the fire is unconfirmed, but fire managers believe it was started by lightning.



Due to the current combination of hot, dry conditions and the accumulations of heavy dead and down fuels, the fire was able to spread rapidly and quickly.

A Type 1 Incident Management Team has been ordered and is expected to assume command of the Dixie Fire on Thursday morning, July 8. Multiple aircraft, crews, engines, and heavy equipment are currently assigned to the fire.



Temporary flight restrictions are in place over the fire area Tuesday for the safety of the public as well as of aerial firefighting resources. Please avoid the Dixie area, both on the ground and in the air, while fire resources are working. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is working closely with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office to evaluate and implement evacuation orders as needed.



Report all wildfires to the Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Center (208-983-6800) or call 911.