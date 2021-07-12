Latest updates on wildfires burning in Oregon, Southern Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are a number of fires burning in Oregon and Southern Washington. The region saw an earlier-than-usual start to the season due to the dry conditions and record-setting late-June heat that is complicating firefighting efforts and causing some fires to spread rapidly. Note: No fire that is more than 90% contained is listed.
Oregon
Bootleg Fire
- Location: Fremont-Winema National Forest, approximately 11 miles northeast of the town of Sprague River
- Acreage: 303,791
- Cause: Unknown
- Began: July 6
- Containment: 25%
- Structures burned: 21 homes, 54 other structures
- Quote: “The Bootleg Fire perimeter is more than 200 miles long - that’s an enormous amount of line to build and hold.” said Rob Allen, Incident Commander for the Pacific Northwest Area Incident Management Team 2. “We are continuing to use every resource from dozers to air tankers to engage where it’s safe to do so especially with the hot, dry, windy conditions predicted to worsen into the weekend.”
- Closures: The Fremont-Winema National Forest is closed to the public in the area of the fire.
- Evacuations: The evacuation center for the Bootleg fire is located at the Klamath County Fairgrounds (in Klamath Falls), South 6th Street entrance only.
Level 2 (BE SET): From the FS 29 Road and Highway 31 junction to the top of Government Harvey Pass, east to Slide Lake Trailhead, and back north to Highway 31. This includes the Monument Rock area.
Level 1 (BE READY): Including Picture Rock Pass, the Ana Subdivision, the communities of Summer Lake and Paisley, and south of Paisley along Clover Flat Road to Moss Pass. Fire officials consider the risk to Paisley to be low but want the community to be aware of increased fire hazards in the surrounding area.
Evacuation levels for the Bootleg Fire are rapidly changing due to the nature of this wildfire. An interactive, up-to-date evacuation map can be found here. For the latest information about evacuations in Klamath County for the Bootleg Fire, please visit the Klamath County Facebook page or sign up for alerts. For the latest information about evacuations in Lake County, please visit the Lake County Facebook page or sign up for alerts.
- More info: Visit the Bootleg Fire information page on Facebook and the Bootleg Fire information page on Twitter.
There is a community meeting on July 19, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the Gearhart Elementary School located at 61100 Metler St. Bly, OR 97622
Jack Fire
- Location: Umpqua National Forest
- Acreage: 16,764
- Cause: Unknown
- Began: July 5
- Containment: 35%
- Closures: There are Umpqua National Forest closure orders in effect. The full closure order and map can be viewed at www.fs.usda.gov/umpqua and on the Jack Fire Facebook page. For up to date closure info click here.
- Evacuation information:
Level 1 (BE READY): All residences and businesses located between milepost 38 and 43 on Highway 138E, including the Steamboat Inn and all residences located on Brindle Bug Road and Steelhead Caddis Road. Additionally residents between milepost 51 and 60 on Highway 138E.
Level 2 (BE SET): All residences and businesses located between milepost 43 and 51 on Highway 138E, including the Dry Creek Community
For the latest evacuation information, please visit the Douglas County Sheriff's Office interactive evacuation map.
- More info: Visit the Jack Fire information page on Facebook.
Elbow Creek Fire
- Location: Near Mud Springs, five miles northwest of the town of Promise and 31 miles southeast of Walla Walla, Washington
- Acreage: 11,908 acres
- Cause: Under investigation
- Began: July 15
- Containment: 10%
- Closures: All Forest Service lands, roads, trails within the Umatilla National Forest and the Grande Ronde River.
Promise Road at end of the pavement, Wildcat Road (Wallupa), Powwatka Road, Eden Bench Road, and Troy River Road at the state line, until further notice
- Evacuation information: The Wallowa County Fairgrounds has been opened for any animals who have been evacuated due to the fire. For more information, you can call Greg Seufer at 719-688-6202 or Commissioner Todd Nash at 541-263-0426. You can also email Tera Elliott at wallowacountyfair@gmail.com
Find the latest closure and evacuation information on the Walloway County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
- More info: The fire is burning on or threatening Umatilla National Forest lands, Wallowa-Whiteman National Forest lands, Vale District Bureau of Land Management lands and Oregon Department of Forestry protected lands. Get updates on the Elbow Creek Fire here.
A virtual community meeting will be held Sunday, July 18, at 7 p.m. on the Walloway County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Grandview Fire
- Location: Lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry and on the Crooked River National Grassland
- Acreage: 6,032 acres
- Cause: Under investigation
- Began: July 11
- Containment: 57%
- Closures: None
- Evacuation information: Sisters Middle School, located at 15200 OR-242 in Sisters has been set up as a temporary evacuation point. Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuation orders have been issued in Deschutes and Jefferson Counties. Click here to view an interactive, up-to-date map of evacuation zones.
Log Fire
- Location: Fremont-Winema National Forest, six miles northeast of the Bootleg Fire
- Acreage: 4,830 acres
- Cause: Not listed
- Began: July 14
- Containment: Not listed
- Closures: None
- Evacuation information: See an interactive, up-to-date evacuation map here
Darlene Fire
- Location: Bureau of Land Management lands off of Darlene Way between Finley Butte Road and Highway 31 east of La Pine.
- Acreage: 686 acres
- Cause: Under investigation
- Began: July 13
- Containment: 85%
- Structures burned: Three homes, one RV and 11 other structures
- Closures: None
- Evacuation information:
Level 1(GET READY): All residences south of La Pine off of Darlene Way to the Deschutes/Klamath County line including Old Ice Cave Road.
- Click here to view an interactive up-to-date map of evacuation zones. La Pine Middle School is set up as a temporary evacuation point.
Bruler Fire
- Location: Near the boundary between the Detroit and Sweet Home Ranger Districts. The fire is burning near the junction of Forest Road 11 (Straight Creek Road/Quartzville Road) and Forest Road 1133, approximately 8 miles south of Detroit Lake.
- Acreage: 156
- Cause: Under investigation
- Began: July 12
- Containment: 10%
- Closures: A large closure area has been established to maintain firefighter and public safety. This closure encompasses large portions of Forest Service lands south of Detroit Lake, west of Highway 22 and north of Highway 20. The closure also includes the Middle Santiam Wilderness, Daly Lake, Tule Lake and the trail network known as the Old Cascade Crest trail system. A Bureau of Land Management (BLM) closure area is also in place for lands along the Quartzville Scenic Byway/Quartzville road including Yellowbottom Campground, Old Miner’s Meadow Group Site, and nearby dispersed camping areas.
- Evacuations: None
- More info: Get updates on the Bruler Fire here
Game Hog Creek Fire
- Location: Tillamook State Forest, 22 miles northwest of Forest Grove
- Acreage: 135
- Cause: Still under investigation
- Began: The fire started July 3 and was contained at 6 acres. High winds the night of July 14 caused the fire to start back up again.
- Containment: 0%
- Closures: Drift Creek and Idiot Creek forest roads are closed. The Fear and Loaming mountain bike trail and Rogers Camp trailhead are also closed.
- Evacuations: None
- More info: Oregon Department of Forestry Facebook page
Washington
Lick Creek Fire (Formerly Dry Gulch Fire)
- Location: Umatilla National Forest, 15 miles SE of Pomeroy, Washington
- Acreage: 71,512
- Cause: Lightning
- Began: July 8
- Containment: 40%
- Closures: All Forest Service lands, roads, and trails within the Umatilla National Forest are closed. More info here.
- Evacuation information: An evacuation Red Cross Shelter is at Echo Hills Church, located at 3215 Echo Hills Drive in Lewiston, Idaho. You can reach the shelter at 509-508-1299. Get the latest evacuation information here.
- More info: Visit the Dry Gulch Fire information page on Facebook
Green Ridge Fire
- Location: 30 miles east of Walla Walla, Washington
- Acreage: 1,569 acres
- Cause: Lightning
- Began: July 7
- Containment: 15%
- Closures: All Forest Service Lands, roads and trails within the Pomeroy Ranger District of the Umatilla National Forest.
- Evacuation information:
Level 1 (BE READY): Beginning at the intersection of County Road 9233 (Tucannon Road) and County Road 1931 (Hartsock Grade Road/Maloney Mountain Road); south on County Road 1931 to the forest boundary; west and south along the forest boundary back to County Road 1931; then west along County Road 1931 to its intersection with County Road 1424 (at Eckler Mountain Snow Park); south on County Road 1424 (Kendall Skyline Road) to the forest boundary where Forest Service Road 46 begins; south on Forest Service Road 46 to the Midway Campground then east to the Columbia/Garfield County line; then north and west along the Columbia/Garfield County line to the point of beginning.
- More info: Visit the Green Ridge Fire information page on Facebook
Goddard Road Fire
- Location: Stevens County near the town of Rice
- Acreage: 674 acres
- Cause: Under investigation
- Began: July 16
- Containment: 25%
- Closures: None
- Evacuation information:
Level 2 (BE READY): From Pleasant Valley to Goddard Road, Orin Rice Road to Scatter Gun Road. Orin Rice to Chamberlain.
- More information: Visit the Stevens County Sheriff's Office Facebook page