Moose Fire burning for 100 days

SALMON, Idaho — The Moose Fire, still burning after 100 days northwest of Salmon, is 95% contained and has scorched more than 130,000 acres.
The expected containment date is approaching on Oct. 31 due to snow. All 130,00 acres are not still burning, but there are several hotspots that still need containment.
Public Affairs Officer for the Salmon-Challis National Forest, Amy Baumer, says 37 personnel are still working on the fire. Baumer doesn't anticipate the fire to last through the winter.
The Moose Fire is currently burning in higher elevations that normally get snowed in, and the terrain is hazardous, steep and rugged -- making it somewhat difficult for firefighters.
Fire officials on Sept. 26 announced that investigators have determined the specific cause of the fire: a campfire left smoldering some time the night of July 16 or the morning of July 17. They're asking for the public's help to identify anyone who may have been at the camping area from the afternoon of July 16 to the morning of July 17. Anyone who believes they have information about the start of the fire is asked to send an email with details and contact information to SM.FS.2022MooseTip@usda.gov.