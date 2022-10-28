Moose Fire burning for 100 days

The Moose Fire has burned more than 130,000 acres and is 95% contained.

SALMON, Idaho — The Moose Fire, still burning after 100 days northwest of Salmon, is 95% contained and has scorched more than 130,000 acres.

The expected containment date is approaching on Oct. 31 due to snow. All 130,00 acres are not still burning, but there are several hotspots that still need containment.

Public Affairs Officer for the Salmon-Challis National Forest, Amy Baumer, says 37 personnel are still working on the fire. Baumer doesn't anticipate the fire to last through the winter.

The Moose Fire is currently burning in higher elevations that normally get snowed in, and the terrain is hazardous, steep and rugged -- making it somewhat difficult for firefighters.