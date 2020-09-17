Meridian RV Park opens additional spaces for wildfire refugees

The spaces have been opened in the overflow parking area that belongs to Expo Idaho close to the stadium.

The KOA Journey RV Park in Meridian is opening 38 additional spaces in the overflow parking lot that belongs to Expo Idaho. The spots will be used to accommodate refugees from the wildfires along the West Coast.

The park began putting additional sites up last week and began welcoming people into the park on Tuesday. By the weekend, as many as two dozen visitors could be coming through each night, according to park manager Rob Lindquist.

Lindquist said the spaces in the park will act as the interim for those who are on the way to a permanent lodging place. However, those in need will have the option to stay for up to a week if needed.

"I think it gives people a chance to get their minds around what they need to do," Lindquist said.