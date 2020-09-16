Crews attack new wildfire burning near Lucky Peak

Firefighters say they have gotten the upper hand on the Nursery Fire and should have it contained by Wednesday afternoon.

BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters say they have gotten the upper hand on a new fire spotted burning near Lucky Peak early Wednesday morning.

Bureau of Land Management and Boise Fire crews responded to the Nursery Fire, which was estimated at more than 30 acres.

BLM officials say the active flames have been knocked down, and firefighters expect to have the fire contained by 4 p.m. It should be completely out by 8 p.m., officials said.

Responders used a helicopter to douse the area, and will focus on mopping up hotspots throughout the day.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.