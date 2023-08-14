The Lookout Fire is burning in the Willamette National Forest. Gov. Kotek has invoked an Emergency Conflagration Act to make more firefighting resources available.

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A rapidly-growing fire burning in Lane County has prompted Level 3 evacuation notices, and Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has invoked an Emergency Conflagration Act to make more resources available for firefighters.

The Lookout Fire is burning in the Willamette National Forest north of the community of McKenzie Bridge. Extreme temperatures and gusty winds on Sunday afternoon fanned the flames, fire crews said.

The following areas are under Level 3 'Go Now' evacuation notices as of Sunday at 11 p.m., according to Lane County:

Taylor Rd.

North Bank Rd.

All areas north of Hwy. 126 between Blue River Reservoir Rd. and Drury Ln.

Mona Campground

Lookout Campground

H.J. Andrews Headquarters

The following areas are under Level 1 'Be Ready' notice:

Areas south of Hwy. 126 from Blue River Reservoir Rd. east to Foley Ridge Rd.

McKenzie River Dr.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter at Lowell High School (65 Pioneer Street, Lowell).

A non-emergency call center for people under any level of evacuation notice is available until 1:00 a.m. Sunday and will re-open at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, August 14. The non-emergency call center is 541-682-2055.

“The Lookout Fire has been growing rapidly,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “The next few days are very concerning with continued red flag conditions."

The governor’s Emergency Conflagration Act clears the way for the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local crews in battling the fire.

Here's what evacuation levels mean

Level 1 Notice - Be Ready: Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area and monitor local media outlets for information. Residents with special needs should take note and begin making arrangements to evacuate. Evacuations at this time are voluntary.

Level 2 Notice - Be Set: This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready at a moment's notice. Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate.