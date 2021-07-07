Latest updates on wildfires burning in Washington, North Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wildfire season is underway in both Washington and Idaho.
As of Tuesday, July 13, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center said there were 10 uncontained large fires in the Pacific Northwest. Five large fires in Oregon and five in Washington are burning a total of 298,039 acres.
The vast majority of fires in Washington are in the eastern half of the state, which is no surprise to the Washington Department of Natural Resources.
"It doesn't take much for us to have a major catastrophic event," DNR Fuels Analyst Vaugn Cork said. "This could be catastrophic."
The Pacific Northwest is no stranger to catastrophic events. More than 800,000 acres burned in 2020's deadly wildfire season. This year may be significantly worse, according to Cork.
As of July 8, there have been 630 fire in the state, which is about double the 10-year fire statistics year-to-date. Of the 630, 164 fires have ignited on the Western side of the state, leaving the bulk of the fires, 466, on the Eastern side, DNR said. Those numbers vary, because DNR may respond to more fires than actually occur and the fires may be on the border of different states.
Over in Idaho, the state had 944 wildfires in 2020 - a mild season, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
Jared Jablonski, a BLM spokesperson for the Boise district, says he wouldn’t be surprised to see more fires in 2021. While most of the 944 fires last year were human-caused, almost 300 fires were ignited by lightning.
The BLM says areas with the highest risk for fires near homes are “wildland urban interface areas" bordering the sunbaked foothills. While we may not be able to control naturally caused fires, we can mitigate the threat to our homes through fire wise landscaping.
Here is a running list of wildfires burning in Washington and Idaho:
Washington
- Location: In Wenatchee, near Sunnyslope
- Size: 11,000 acres
- Containment: 10%
- Cause: Unknown
- Evacuations: Level 3 (7:45 a.m.): Leave now orders are in place for the east side of Burch Mountain Road to include Burch View Lane, Buck Haven Lane, Sky Crest Lane, Kimberly Court, McMullin Road, Ohme Road to include Ohme Gardens and Mountain Goat Lane due to wildfire activity. Evacuate immediately. Level 1 (8:50 a.m.): The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 1 be ready fire advisory notice for all residents of Swakane Canyon.
- Closures: The Washington State Department of Transportation closed a four-mile stretch of US 97A just north of Wenatchee due to fire activity Wednesday morning. Both directions of US 97A are closed between Ohme Gardens Rd. and Swakane Canyon Rd. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use US 97 as an alternate route. There is currently no estimated time of reopening.
- Shelter info: The Red Cross opened a shelter at the Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 508 N Western Ave. in Wenatchee for anyone needing shelter due to the fire.
- Structure loss and injuries: Unknown
- Location: East of Nespelem
- Size: 34,694 acres
- Containment: 25%
- Cause: Lightning
- Evacuations: Level 1 evacuations are in place for residents of the town of Nespelem as well as the town of Keller, Buffalo Lake and McGinnis Lake communities and the San Poil Valley/Highway 21 corridor from South Nanamkin to the Keller Ferry. Level 3 evacuations have been reduced to level 2 for residents at Owhi Flats and east of Owhi Lake, as well as residences along Cache Creeks Rd.
- Closures: Closures remain for Cache Creek Road, Buffalo Lake Road between Manila and Cache Creek Rd. and Cache Creek (Agency) Cut Off Road
- Shelter info: Evacuation Center is located at the Lake Roosevelt High School Gymnasium, Coulee Dam, WA. There is also an evacuation center at the Nespelem Community Center at Schoolhouse Loop Road. Residences of the Colville Tribal Convalescence Center were evacuated to the Coulee House, Coulee Dam, WA.
- Structure loss and injuries: 14 structures, including 7 outbuildings and 7 homes.
Dry Gulch Fire
Also known as the Lick Creek or Asotin Complex Fire
- Location: Dry Gulch area west of Asotin Creek Road
- Size: 63,533 acres
- Containment: 20%
- Cause: Lightning
- Evacuations: Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations are in place for residences on Asotin Creek Road west of the Cloverland fork. Level 2 (Get Set) evacuations are in place for Cloverland Road and streets off of Cloverland Road, as well as the Harlow Ridge area. In Clarkston Heights, areas south of Peola Road and Critchfield Road intersections to Quail Ridge/Swallow’s Nest Golf Course are at a Level 2.
- Closures: All Forest Service lands, roads, and trails within the Pomeroy Ranger of the Umatilla National Forest are closed.
- Shelter info: Evacuees are able to take shelter at Echo Hills Church in Lewiston. Livestock and large animals can be evacuated to the Livestock Market at 3200 E Main St, Lewiston, Idaho.
- Structure loss and injuries: 6 outbuildings lost and 450 structures threatened
- Location: 3 miles NE of Cheney
- Size: 232 acres
- Containment: 100%
- Evacuations: All evacuation orders have been lifted
- Road closures: None
- Shelter info: None
- Structure loss and injuries: None
- Location: Douglas County near East Wenatchee
- Size: 14,100 acres
- Containment: 100%
- Evacuations: None
- Road closures: None
- Shelter info: An emergency shelter through the Red Cross located at Eastmont High School has closed.
- Structure loss and injuries: None
- Location: Whitman County, near Clarkston
- Size: 70 acres
- Containment: unknown
- Evacuations: None
- Road closures: None
- Shelter info: None
- Structure loss and injuries: None
Idaho
- Location: Approximately 20 miles south of Lewiston
- Size: 103,907 acres
- Containment: 31%
- Cause: Lightning
- Evacuations: Lewis County Sheriff’s Office lowered evacuation to stage 2, or the “set” stage for residents in the Forest, Marek, and Morrowtown areas. Nez Perce Sheriff’s Office evacuation order was lowered to stage 2, or the “set” stage for residents on the Redbird Road, Waha Glen, Waha Road and all roads off of these. Deer Creek Road and top of Stagecoach Road are still in “go” stage.
- Road closures: Road closures will remain in effect for the Forest and Morrowtown Roads, except for residents and emergency personnel. Road access is restricted to residents only on Zaza Road at Deer Creek and from Redbird Road South in Nez Perce County and Deer Creek Road to Soldier Meadow in Lewis County.
- Shelter info: The Red Cross has a shelter at the Echo Hills Church in Lewiston.
- Structure loss and injuries: None
- Location: 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City, near the community of Dixie
- Size: 23,706 acres
- Containment: 0%
- Cause: Lightning
- Evacuations: Dixie and Comstock area
- Road closures: Dixie road is open intermittently at this time. The fire is approximately 200 feet from the road and if it gets to the road, the road will be closed until further notice. A portion of the Red River Ranger District, and portions of several other ranger districts of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests are under closure.
- Shelter info: None
- Structure loss and injuries: None
- Location: 7 miles north of Hope, Idaho
- Size: 286 acres
- Containment: 31%
- Cause: Lightning
- Evacuations: None
- Road closures: The Trestle Creek Road has been closed just above the Huckleberry Campground and the Lightning Creek Road has been closed just above the junction of Rattle Creek Road and Lightning Creek Road.
- Shelter info: None
- Structure loss and injuries: 2 injuries
Cougar Rock Complex Fire
- Location: 17 miles Northeast of Elk River, ID
- Size: 3,835 acres
- Containment: 15%
- Cause: Lightning
- Evacuations: None
- Closures: There is a Temporary Flight Restriction in place for the air space over the fires to lessen impacts to local aviation operators. Clearwater County Sheriff has issued two closures for firefighter and public safety: Granddad Bridge on the Dworshak Reservoir and Captain’s Cabin near Elk River. These roads remain open for fire and industrial traffic.
- Shelter info: None
- Structure loss and injuries: Unknown
Leland Complex Fire (Made up of Sand Mountain and Pine Creek fires)
- Location: Pine Creek drainage of Leland advancing south toward the Clearwater River and east toward the Bedrock area, approximately 2.5 miles southeast of Julietta, Idaho.
- Size: 1,433 acres
- Containment: Sand Mountain 0%; Pine Creek 75%
- Cause: Lightning
- Evacuations: None
- Closures: Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Palouse Ranger District has issued a forest closure order for the area around the Sand Mountain Fire- including Laird Park.
- Shelter info: None
- Structure loss and injuries: Unknown
Character Complex Fire
- Location: 3 miles North of Kellogg and 1 mile south of Coeur d'Alene River
- Size: 2,331 acres
- Containment: 0%
- Cause: Lightning
- Evacuations: None
- Closures: The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office has closed the following roads: Eagle Creek Road, Montgomery Ridge Road, and Bobtail Road at Prichard Creek.
- Shelter info: None
- Structure loss and injuries: 0
Too Kush Fire
- Location: 4 miles southeast of Kooskia, ID, along the middle fork of the Clearwater River.
- Size: 1,341 acres
- Containment: 90%
- Cause: Lightning
- Evacuations: None
- Closures: None
- Shelter info: None
- Structure loss and injuries: Unknown
Graham Ridge Fire
- Location: Graham Mountain, ID
- Size: 15 acres
- Containment: Unknown
- Cause: Lightning
- Evacuations: None
- Closures: None
- Shelter info: None
- Structure loss and injuries: None
Montana
Burnt Peak Fire
- Location: 9 miles southwest of Troy, MT/ Keeler Rattle drainage/ southeast of Burnt Peak
- Size: 1,361 acres
- Containment: 10%
- Cause: Lightning
- Evacuations: Pre-evacuation notices are now in effect for North Fork Keeler Residents as the fire is within 2 miles of structures.
- Closures: Info here
- Shelter info: None
- Structure loss and injuries: None
