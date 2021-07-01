Firefighters were forced to pull away from the fire due to ongoing thunderstorm activity.

RIGGINS, Idaho — A 40 to 50-acre fire is burning 14 miles northeast of Riggins, Idaho near the Florence Township, according to Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests officials.

It’s being called the Sand Creek fire and it was started by lightning Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Public Affairs Specialist Jim Wimer, firefighters were forced to pull away from the fire due to ongoing thunderstorm activity. Lightning, hail and erratic winds during the storms made conditions unsafe for firefighters, Wimer said.

A total of 85 personnel are assigned to the fire including aviation resources, hand crews, engines, smokejumpers and heavy equipment.

Wimer said temporary flight restrictions will be put in place over the fire area Thursday for the safety of the public and aerial firefighting resources.