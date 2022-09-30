Lightning leads to several large fires in Gem County

The fires started between Ola and Sweet. The Bureau of Land Management reported "substantial progress" in the fight to stop them Thursday.

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — Four wildfires spotted early Thursday between Sweet and Ola in Gem County have burned 1,000 acres or more. The Bureau of Land Management late Thursday night did report that fire crews with the BLM and other agencies have made "substantial progress" in slowing the growth of those fires and achieving containment and control of them.

The fires are burning in grass and brush in areas ranging from 15 miles north of Emmett to 29 miles north of Emmett. The Boise District BLM says lightning caused all of them. Several people in Gem County reported on social media that they've seen and smelled smoke from the fires.

None of the fires threaten structures. However, the burning of grass and brush usually impacts grazing for livestock as well as wildlife habitat.

Firefighting aircraft are being shared with all of the fires. The aircraft include one very large air tanker, three large air tankers, eight single-engine air tankers, one air attack, one lead plane and three helicopters.

Video from Sept. 29, 2022, in Sweet, Idaho, courtesy David Furst

Flat Fire: 15 miles north of Emmett

Road closures: Big Flat Road near intersection with Four Mile Road

Estimated size of 1,000 acres

Containment: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29

Estimated control: 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30

Resources deployed: Two dozers, two engines, two hand crews, one fuel tender and one water tender.

Border Fire: 21 miles north of Emmett

Road closures: None

Estimated size: 2,000 acres

Estimated containment: Friday, Sept. 30 at noon

Estimated control: To be determined

Resources deployed: Three dozers, seven engines and smoke jumpers.

Hog Fire: 27 miles north of Emmett

Road closures: None

Estimated size: 1,280 acres

Containment: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29

Estimated control time: To be determined

Jakes Fire: 16 miles north of Emmett

Road closures: None

Estimated size: 1,000 acres

Containment: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29

Estimated control time: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30

Resources deployed: One dozer, two hand crews and two engines

Sheep Fire: 29 miles north of Emmett

Road closures: None

Estimated size: 100 acres

Estimated containment and control times: To be determined

Biggy Fire: 27 miles north of Emmett

Road closures: None

Estimated size: 9 acres

Containment: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29

Estimated control time: To be determined

See all of our latest coverage in our YouTube playlist: