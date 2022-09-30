x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wildfire

Lightning leads to several large fires in Gem County

The fires started between Ola and Sweet. The Bureau of Land Management reported "substantial progress" in the fight to stop them Thursday.
Credit: BLM Boise District

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — Four wildfires spotted early Thursday between Sweet and Ola in Gem County have burned 1,000 acres or more. The Bureau of Land Management late Thursday night did report that fire crews with the BLM and other agencies have made "substantial progress" in slowing the growth of those fires and achieving containment and control of them.

The fires are burning in grass and brush in areas ranging from 15 miles north of Emmett to 29 miles north of Emmett. The Boise District BLM says lightning caused all of them. Several people in Gem County reported on social media that they've seen and smelled smoke from the fires.

None of the fires threaten structures. However, the burning of grass and brush usually impacts grazing for livestock as well as wildlife habitat.

Firefighting aircraft are being shared with all of the fires. The aircraft include one very large air tanker, three large air tankers, eight single-engine air tankers, one air attack, one lead plane and three helicopters.

More Videos

Video from Sept. 29, 2022, in Sweet, Idaho, courtesy David Furst

Flat Fire: 15 miles north of Emmett

  • Road closures: Big Flat Road near intersection with Four Mile Road
  • Estimated size of 1,000 acres
  • Containment: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29
  • Estimated control: 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30
  • Resources deployed: Two dozers, two engines, two hand crews, one fuel tender and one water tender.

Border Fire: 21 miles north of Emmett

  • Road closures: None
  • Estimated size: 2,000 acres
  • Estimated containment: Friday, Sept. 30 at noon
  • Estimated control: To be determined
  • Resources deployed: Three dozers, seven engines and smoke jumpers.

Hog Fire: 27 miles north of Emmett

  • Road closures: None
  • Estimated size: 1,280 acres
  • Containment: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29
  • Estimated control time: To be determined

Jakes Fire: 16 miles north of Emmett

  • Road closures: None
  • Estimated size: 1,000 acres
  • Containment: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29
  • Estimated control time: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30
  • Resources deployed: One dozer, two hand crews and two engines

Sheep Fire: 29 miles north of Emmett

  • Road closures: None
  • Estimated size: 100 acres
  • Estimated containment and control times: To be determined

Biggy Fire: 27 miles north of Emmett

  • Road closures: None
  • Estimated size: 9 acres
  • Containment: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29
  • Estimated control time: To be determined

Watch more on wildfires in the West:

See all of our latest coverage in our YouTube playlist:

KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

IDAHO WILDFIRE NEWS: Idaho's largest wildfire of 2022 started with unattended campfire, investigators say

MORE LOCAL NEWS: Search for missing person near Big Trinity Lake in Boise National Forest

Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Daily 7 newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Tankers fighting wildfire south of Ola in Gem County, Idaho

Before You Leave, Check This Out