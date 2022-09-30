Lightning leads to several large fires in Gem County

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — Four wildfires spotted early Thursday between Sweet and Ola in Gem County have burned 1,000 acres or more. The Bureau of Land Management late Thursday night did report that fire crews with the BLM and other agencies have made "substantial progress" in slowing the growth of those fires and achieving containment and control of them.
The fires are burning in grass and brush in areas ranging from 15 miles north of Emmett to 29 miles north of Emmett. The Boise District BLM says lightning caused all of them. Several people in Gem County reported on social media that they've seen and smelled smoke from the fires.
None of the fires threaten structures. However, the burning of grass and brush usually impacts grazing for livestock as well as wildlife habitat.
Firefighting aircraft are being shared with all of the fires. The aircraft include one very large air tanker, three large air tankers, eight single-engine air tankers, one air attack, one lead plane and three helicopters.
Video from Sept. 29, 2022, in Sweet, Idaho, courtesy David Furst
Flat Fire: 15 miles north of Emmett
- Road closures: Big Flat Road near intersection with Four Mile Road
- Estimated size of 1,000 acres
- Containment: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29
- Estimated control: 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30
- Resources deployed: Two dozers, two engines, two hand crews, one fuel tender and one water tender.
Border Fire: 21 miles north of Emmett
- Road closures: None
- Estimated size: 2,000 acres
- Estimated containment: Friday, Sept. 30 at noon
- Estimated control: To be determined
- Resources deployed: Three dozers, seven engines and smoke jumpers.
Hog Fire: 27 miles north of Emmett
- Road closures: None
- Estimated size: 1,280 acres
- Containment: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29
- Estimated control time: To be determined
Jakes Fire: 16 miles north of Emmett
- Road closures: None
- Estimated size: 1,000 acres
- Containment: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29
- Estimated control time: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30
- Resources deployed: One dozer, two hand crews and two engines
Sheep Fire: 29 miles north of Emmett
- Road closures: None
- Estimated size: 100 acres
- Estimated containment and control times: To be determined
Biggy Fire: 27 miles north of Emmett
- Road closures: None
- Estimated size: 9 acres
- Containment: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29
- Estimated control time: To be determined
Watch more on wildfires in the West:
See all of our latest coverage in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
IDAHO WILDFIRE NEWS: Idaho's largest wildfire of 2022 started with unattended campfire, investigators say
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.