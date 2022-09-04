Level one pre-evacuations in place for areas near Ross Fork Fire

Blaine County Sheriff’s Office issued a level one pre-evacuation notice for campgrounds and cabins from Sawtooth City to Alturas Lake due to the Ross Fork Fire.

SAWTOOTH CITY, Idaho — Sunday evening, Blaine County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) issued level one pre-evacuation notices for campgrounds and cabins from Sawtooth City to Alturas Lake due to increased fire activity from the Ross Fork Fire.

Level one evacuations mean people should be aware of fire danger in the area and begin preparations to evacuate if the threat becomes more serious.

BCSO said that fire managers are closely monitoring the Ross Fork Fire.

In a Facebook post Sunday afternoon, Sawtooth National Forest said that the Ross Fork Fire is estimated to be 5450 acres and 5% contained. On Saturday, there was an increase in fire activity due to a wind event.

On Saturday, helicopters were supporting ground resources until they were unable to fly due to strong winds. Ground resources continue to develop defensible spaces and indirectly prep structures ahead of the fire.

Closures are in place for parts of the national forest surrounding the fire and the Fairfield Ranger District.

