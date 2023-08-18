The Gray Fire is estimated to be 10,014 acres. The wildfire is currently 10% contained.

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The whole city of Medical Lake remains under a Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuation due to a 10,014 acre wildfire, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR). DNR says the fire has burned 185+ structures since it ignited on Friday afternoon. At this time, the fire is 10% contained.

Spokane County declared a state of emergency at noon on Saturday, August 19.

Law enforcement has confirmed that one person has died in this fire.

Evacuations

At this time, Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations are in place for the following areas:

S Wolfe Rd

W Lorene Dr

S Robinette Dr

East of I-90

South of Salnave Rd

West of S Granite Lake Rd

North of W Baker Rd

East of S Gray Rd

South of W Hallett Rd

West of S Mabel Rd/S Soda Rd/S Andrus Rd

North of W Jensen Rd until the western end then North of W Baker Road

All of the City of Medical Lake

The community of Four Lakes

The areas of Clear Lake, Silver Lake, and Granite Lake

Community along W Aero Rd

Level 2 (Get Set!) evacuations are in place for the following areas:

South of W Baker Rd

East of S Ritchey Rd

North of W Cameron Rd

West of Graham Rd - Granite Lake on the East

Tyler and Malloy Prairie on the West

I90 on the South

Drumheller around the current Level 3 to Baker and Cameron

At this time, there are no evacuation levels for Cheney, according to Washington DNR.

Shelter in Place orders have been issued for:

Lakeland Village

Eastern State Hospital

Martin Hall

Pine Lodge

Road closures

I-90 from Sprague to Geiger

I-90 both directions from Tyler (MP 257) to US 2 (MP 277)

SR 902 the entire length of the roadway

There is no ETA for reopening at this time.

UPDATE: SR 904 from Cheney to I-90/Four Lakes has reopened. Eastbound I-90 detour is currently to utilize all of SR 904. https://t.co/rGOHUS5YmK — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 19, 2023

Evacuation centers

Spokane Falls Community College located at 3410 W Whistalks Way. Assistance available at the shelter will include food, cots and other needs. Evacuating residents are encouraged to bring the following:

Prescription and emergency medication

Extra clothing

Pillows, blankets

Hygiene supplies

Important documents, and other comfort items

Special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas and toys

Other items for family members who may have other needs

Large animals: Spokane Fairgrounds, 404 N. Havana, Spokane Valley

Absolutely devastating to watch a structure go down during the #grayfire @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/AGDNQ9Isj5 — Nathan Hyun (@Nathan_Hyun) August 19, 2023

