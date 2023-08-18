MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The whole city of Medical Lake remains under a Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuation due to a 10,014 acre wildfire, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR). DNR says the fire has burned 185+ structures since it ignited on Friday afternoon. At this time, the fire is 10% contained.
Spokane County declared a state of emergency at noon on Saturday, August 19.
Law enforcement has confirmed that one person has died in this fire.
The latest evacuation map can be found here.
Evacuations
At this time, Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations are in place for the following areas:
- S Wolfe Rd
- W Lorene Dr
- S Robinette Dr
- East of I-90
- South of Salnave Rd
- West of S Granite Lake Rd
- North of W Baker Rd
- East of S Gray Rd
- South of W Hallett Rd
- West of S Mabel Rd/S Soda Rd/S Andrus Rd
- North of W Jensen Rd until the western end then North of W Baker Road
- All of the City of Medical Lake
- The community of Four Lakes
- The areas of Clear Lake, Silver Lake, and Granite Lake
- Community along W Aero Rd
Level 2 (Get Set!) evacuations are in place for the following areas:
- South of W Baker Rd
- East of S Ritchey Rd
- North of W Cameron Rd
- West of Graham Rd - Granite Lake on the East
- Tyler and Malloy Prairie on the West
- I90 on the South
- Drumheller around the current Level 3 to Baker and Cameron
At this time, there are no evacuation levels for Cheney, according to Washington DNR.
Shelter in Place orders have been issued for:
- Lakeland Village
- Eastern State Hospital
- Martin Hall
- Pine Lodge
Road closures
- I-90 from Sprague to Geiger
- I-90 both directions from Tyler (MP 257) to US 2 (MP 277)
- SR 902 the entire length of the roadway
There is no ETA for reopening at this time.
Evacuation centers
Spokane Falls Community College located at 3410 W Whistalks Way. Assistance available at the shelter will include food, cots and other needs. Evacuating residents are encouraged to bring the following:
- Prescription and emergency medication
- Extra clothing
- Pillows, blankets
- Hygiene supplies
- Important documents, and other comfort items
- Special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas and toys
- Other items for family members who may have other needs
Large animals: Spokane Fairgrounds, 404 N. Havana, Spokane Valley
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.