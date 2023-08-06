Level 1 evacuations issued for 180 acre fire burning south of Clark Fork, Idaho

Level 1 evacuations have been issued by Bonner County Emergency Management (BCEM).

CLARK FORK, Idaho — Level 1 (READY) evacuations have been issued for a wildfire called the Buckskin Fire near Clark Fork, Idaho.

According to the Idaho Panhandle National Forests (IPNF) the fire is currently burning at 180 acres, eight miles south of Clark Fork, Idaho. Level 1 evacuations have been issued by Bonner County Emergency Management (BCEM).

The following areas in Clark Fork are under Level 1 (READY) evacuations:

Twin Creek Road

Rearden Creek Road

BCEM advises people in the evacuation zone to begin organizing in case an evacuation is necessary.

The Buckskin fire was reported on Aug. 4. The fire is burning on steep terrain. It is estimated to be two miles away from the nearest residence.

More firefighting resources have been requested.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.