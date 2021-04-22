Lavaside Fire in Eastern Idaho grows about 500 acres, forces evacuations

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, evacuations were in place as firefighters attacked the fire to keep it away from buildings.

FIRTH, Idaho — A wildfire in Bingham County is forcing some residents to evacuate after it grew to roughly 500 acres on Thursday.

The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire tweeted updates as the Lavaside developed off of Interstate 15 on April 21.

The Lavaside Fire started about 100 acres west of the small town of Firth. As of Thursday morning, it was about 25% contained, according to the BLM.

Due to high winds, the fire grew about 500 acres throughout Thursday.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, evacuations were in place as firefighters attacked the fire to keep it away from buildings.

According to BLM, A. W. Johnson Elementary School will now be a Red Cross shelter site.

