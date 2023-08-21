Latest Details | Gray Fire and Oregon Road Fire

The two destructive wildfires burning in Spokane County have destroyed hundreds of structures, burned tens of thousands of acres and claimed the lives of two people.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two destructive wildfires burning in Spokane County have destroyed hundreds of structures, burned tens of thousands of acres and claimed the lives of two people.

KREM 2 is continuing to track the fires as crews work to contain them. You can find the most up to date information on evacuations, containment and more below:

GRAY FIRE

The Gray Fire sparked on Aug. 18, 2023 near Gray Road in Medical Lake and quickly spread to the east and southeast through Medical Lake and across I-90. The fire prompted a town-wide evacuation for Medical Lake and multiple surrounding areas.

Fast facts

Location: Medical Lake, Wash.

Medical Lake, Wash. Approximate size: 10,014 acres

10,014 acres Containment: 48%

48% Cause: Under investigation

Under investigation Fatalities: 1

1 Structures destroyed: 185 (estimated)

Evacuations (As of Aug. 23, 2023)

Level 2 (Be Ready To Leave) evacuations are in place for the following areas:

Salnave to the west

I-90 and Granite Lake Road on the east

Baker Road on the south

Campbell, Lake Street, Medical Lake Four Lakes on the north

West of Silver Lake

South to the end of Greenfield Lane

West to the end of Genni Rock and Page Pond

1/4 mile north of Lakehurst and Lakeview

Level 1 (Get Ready) evacuations are in place for the following areas:

Gray Road, Wood Road and I-90 on the west to Salnave

Granite Lake Road on the east

Cameron on the south to Baker

North side of Medical Lake

Evacuation centers

Spokane Falls Community College located at 3410 W Whistalks Way. Assistance available at the shelter will include food, cots and other needs. Evacuating residents are encouraged to bring the following:

Prescription and emergency medication

Extra clothing

Pillows, blankets

Hygiene supplies

Important documents, and other comfort items

Special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas and toys

Other items for family members who may have other needs

Large animals can be taken to the Spokane Fairgrounds, located at 404 N. Havana Street in Spokane Valley.

OREGON ROAD FIRE

The Oregon Road Fire sparked on Aug. 18, 2023 on E. Oregon Road in Elk. The fire prompted Level 3 evacuations and resources from all over Washington state have arrived to combat the blaze.

Fast facts

Location: Elk, Wash.

Elk, Wash. Approximate size: 11,036 acres

11,036 acres Containment: 0%

0% Cause: Under investigation

Under investigation Fatalities: 1

1 Structures destroyed: Over 80 (estimated)

Evacuations (As of Aug. 22, 2023)

Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations are in place for the following areas:

East of N Elk Chattaroy Rd

North and West of E Tallman Rd to N Blanchard Creek Rd

South of E Laurel Rd has been upgraded from Level 2 to Level 3 evacuations

North to Milan Elk

South to Chattaroy

West to Newport Hwy & East to Elk-Chattaroy

Pend Oreille Co evacuations: Level 3 (GO NOW!)

Jefferson Rd

Thomson Rd

Betty Mae Way

Frontier Lane

Last mile of Spring Valley Rd

Level 1 (GET READY!) evacuations are in place for the following areas:

South of N Elk Camden Rd to E Valley Rd

East of N Valley Rd

North of E Blanchard Rd

West of N Madison Rd

South of E Tallman Rd to E Elk Chattaroy Rd to E Chattaroy Rd

East of Newport Highway

North of E Big Meadows Rd

West of N Madison Rd

Pend Oreille County Level 1 (GET READY!) evacuations

Spring Valley

Elmers Loop

Country Lane

School House Rd.

Evacuation centers

A Red Cross shelter is available at Riverside High School at 4120 E. Deer Park Milan Road in Chattaroy, WA.

Assistance available at the shelter will include food, cots and other needs. Evacuating residents are encouraged to bring the following:

Prescription and emergency medication

Extra clothing

Pillows, blankets

Hygiene supplies

Important documents, and other comfort items

Special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas and toys

Other items for family members who may have other needs

Large animals can be taken to the Newport Rodeo Grounds if needed, according to the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office.

