Latest Details | Gray Fire and Oregon Road Fire

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two destructive wildfires burning in Spokane County have destroyed hundreds of structures, burned tens of thousands of acres and claimed the lives of two people.
KREM 2 is continuing to track the fires as crews work to contain them. You can find the most up to date information on evacuations, containment and more below:
GRAY FIRE
The Gray Fire sparked on Aug. 18, 2023 near Gray Road in Medical Lake and quickly spread to the east and southeast through Medical Lake and across I-90. The fire prompted a town-wide evacuation for Medical Lake and multiple surrounding areas.
Fast facts
- Location: Medical Lake, Wash.
- Approximate size: 10,014 acres
- Containment: 48%
- Cause: Under investigation
- Fatalities: 1
- Structures destroyed: 185 (estimated)
Evacuations (As of Aug. 23, 2023)
Level 2 (Be Ready To Leave) evacuations are in place for the following areas:
- Salnave to the west
- I-90 and Granite Lake Road on the east
- Baker Road on the south
- Campbell, Lake Street, Medical Lake Four Lakes on the north
- West of Silver Lake
- South to the end of Greenfield Lane
- West to the end of Genni Rock and Page Pond
- 1/4 mile north of Lakehurst and Lakeview
Level 1 (Get Ready) evacuations are in place for the following areas:
- Gray Road, Wood Road and I-90 on the west to Salnave
- Granite Lake Road on the east
- Cameron on the south to Baker
- North side of Medical Lake
Evacuation centers
Spokane Falls Community College located at 3410 W Whistalks Way. Assistance available at the shelter will include food, cots and other needs. Evacuating residents are encouraged to bring the following:
- Prescription and emergency medication
- Extra clothing
- Pillows, blankets
- Hygiene supplies
- Important documents, and other comfort items
- Special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas and toys
- Other items for family members who may have other needs
Large animals can be taken to the Spokane Fairgrounds, located at 404 N. Havana Street in Spokane Valley.
OREGON ROAD FIRE
The Oregon Road Fire sparked on Aug. 18, 2023 on E. Oregon Road in Elk. The fire prompted Level 3 evacuations and resources from all over Washington state have arrived to combat the blaze.
Fast facts
- Location: Elk, Wash.
- Approximate size: 11,036 acres
- Containment: 0%
- Cause: Under investigation
- Fatalities: 1
- Structures destroyed: Over 80 (estimated)
Evacuations (As of Aug. 22, 2023)
Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations are in place for the following areas:
- East of N Elk Chattaroy Rd
- North and West of E Tallman Rd to N Blanchard Creek Rd
- South of E Laurel Rd has been upgraded from Level 2 to Level 3 evacuations
- North to Milan Elk
- South to Chattaroy
- West to Newport Hwy & East to Elk-Chattaroy
Pend Oreille Co evacuations: Level 3 (GO NOW!)
- Jefferson Rd
- Thomson Rd
- Betty Mae Way
- Frontier Lane
- Last mile of Spring Valley Rd
Level 1 (GET READY!) evacuations are in place for the following areas:
- South of N Elk Camden Rd to E Valley Rd
- East of N Valley Rd
- North of E Blanchard Rd
- West of N Madison Rd
- South of E Tallman Rd to E Elk Chattaroy Rd to E Chattaroy Rd
- East of Newport Highway
- North of E Big Meadows Rd
- West of N Madison Rd
Pend Oreille County Level 1 (GET READY!) evacuations
- Spring Valley
- Elmers Loop
- Country Lane
- School House Rd.
Evacuation centers
A Red Cross shelter is available at Riverside High School at 4120 E. Deer Park Milan Road in Chattaroy, WA.
Assistance available at the shelter will include food, cots and other needs. Evacuating residents are encouraged to bring the following:
- Prescription and emergency medication
- Extra clothing
- Pillows, blankets
- Hygiene supplies
- Important documents, and other comfort items
- Special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas and toys
- Other items for family members who may have other needs
Large animals can be taken to the Newport Rodeo Grounds if needed, according to the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office.
