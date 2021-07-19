Air quality in effect for 5 Idaho counties through Tuesday afternoon

The Idaho Dept. of Environmental Quality has also issued a Stage 1 Air Quality Forecast, which prohibits all outdoor open burning activities.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — An Orange Air Quality Advisory has been issued for five southwest Idaho counties by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). This means the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The advisory went into effect on Monday at 2:46 p.m. and will remain in effect until 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The following Idaho counties are under the advisory:

Ada

Canyon

Gem

Payette

Washington

Air quality has been compromised due to "elevated pollutant levels associated with wildfire smoke impacts." Though the advisory is set to remain in effect until Tuesday, it will stay in effect until air quality conditions and improved.

DEQ has also issued a Stage 1 Air Quality Forecast, which prohibits all outdoor open burning activities, including:

Solid waste (e.g., rubbish, tree leaves, yard trimmings, and gardening waste) if no scheduled house-to-house solid waste collection service is available and the burning is conducted on the property where the waste was generated

Tree leaves, yard trimmings, or gardening waste if allowed by local ordinance or rule and conducted on the property where the waste was generated

Recreational campfires

Ceremonial fires

Small fires set for hand-warming purposes

Weed control along fence lines, canal banks, and ditch banks

Crop residue disposal (agricultural burning activities)

Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, and persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this alert. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.

For details on this Air Quality Alert for the Treasure Valley, click here or 208-373-0313 for recorded forecast information.