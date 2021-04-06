These fires are currently burning in Idaho, Oregon

As Idahoans and neighboring states work to protect themselves and their homes from wildfires, here is a list of all wildfires burning in Idaho and Oregon.

Wildfire season in Idaho is underway a bit earlier than usual, due in part to Idaho’s drought conditions, which have led the Gem State to be at an above-normal risk for significant fires, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

The NIFC predicted that the increased fire risk will last through September, peaking in July and August. The news conference included officials from the Bureau of Land Management, United States Forrest Service, Idaho Department of Lands and Idaho Firewise.

All agencies are urging the public to help prevent wildfires and reduce risk during extremely dry conditions.

Data from NIFC shows over 300 human-caused fires have burned more than 8,800 acres of Idaho land in 2021. Over the last 10 years, wildfires have burned a total of approximately 675 homes and other structures.

To protect your home during this fire season the Idaho Firewise said people should remove debris from their property – that includes the gutter and below the deck. People should also have a five-foot barrier of gravel around their home and store firewood at least 30 feet away from their home.

As Idahoans and neighboring states work to protect themselves and their homes from wildfires, here is a list of all wildfires burning in Idaho and Oregon:

Note: This list will be updated as more information about the fires becomes available.

Idaho

Forest Service officials say the Fritzer Fire, which is burning in high, steep mountainous terrain in the Salmon National Forest, was sparked by lightning on June 22.

As of July 1, the spot fire has been mopped up and is 80% contained.

It is being fueled by grass and timber, mostly Ponderosa Pine, and is burning the fire scar of the 2000 Clear Creek Fire.

The fire is burning in inaccessible terrain. Resources on scene include three helicopters and two hotshot crews. Crews are working on suppression efforts while the helicopters continue to perform water drops.

Incident commanders reported good progress while crews are anticipating some challenges with the forecasted hot and dry weather.

"Our intent is to keep this fire as small as possible while helping to ensure firefighter and public safety", said Heath Perrine, Challis-Yankee Fork District Ranger.

A total of 54 fire personnel have been assigned to the Fritzer Fire.

Oregon

Note: All information regarding Oregon wildfires comes from our Portland affiliate KGW.

The S-503 Fire has burned approximately 6,679 acres along the north end of the Warm Springs Reservation in Oregon. As of June 26, the fire is 60% contained, according to Northwest Incident Management Team 8.

There are currently no reports of injuries or structures burned.

Officials said in a news release that the fire perimeter is completely lined and firefighters are focusing on securing containment lines. Firefighters are looking for smokes and hotspots within 100 feet of the fire line

The Wasco County Sheriff's Office lowered evacuation orders for two nearby communities, the Walters Corner and Pine Grove, to level 1.

Firefighters prevented the Sunset Valley Fire from spreading past 1,000 acres near The Dalles on July 2, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office. It's 42% contained as of the morning of July 3.

The wildfire started Thursday near Highway 197 and Old Dufur Road and has remained at 987 acres since Thursday, fire officials said. It has damaged one barn, several outbuildings and vehicles and part of a cherry orchard.

The Wrentham Market Fire has burned an estimated 7,222 acres and is 78% contained as of the morning of July 2. Evacuation orders remain in place for some homes east of Dufur, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office.

Officials said the fire destroyed one barn and an outbuilding.

Fire officials previously estimated the fire had burned about 10,000 acres. The change in acreage is due to detailed mapping conducted on July 1.

The fire broke out June 29 near Wrentham Road, prompting level 3 "go now" evacuation orders for dozens of residents southeast of The Dalles.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act, allowing the state fire marshal to bring in resources from other counties around Oregon to assist with the fire.