Idaho Dept. of Lands: Wildfire crew bosses wanted

Two engine crew leaders are needed in the Craig Mountain district, one of Idaho's busiest areas for wildfires.

CRAIGMONT, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Lands is looking for experienced wildland firefighters for the Craig Mountain Forest Protective District in north-central Idaho.

The IDL is specifically seeking firefighters who can lead wildland fire engine crews, and says the nationwide shortage of wildland fire engine bosses poses significant impacts for Idaho.

Each engine crew boss leads a single fire engine and attached personnel. The crew boss is responsible for the crew's safety. They work on prescribed burns as well as wildfire incidents.

Two engine bosses are needed in the Craig Mountain district. The IDL says that is one of the busiest areas for wildfire, as a number of dry lightning storms go through the area each summer, and "it is vital to have enough fire engines staffed and ready to go before wildfire season hits.

Wildfire crews fought 38 wildfires that burned more than 110,000 acres in the Craig Mountain district during 2021. The Snake River Complex, about 20 miles south of Lewiston, accounted for most of the acreage.

Jeremiah Miller, the Craig Mountain FPD warden, calls Craig Mountain "an exciting place to work."

"I'm proud of the team and culture that exists in the district," Miller said. "We value open communication, safety, professionalism, respect, and teamwork."

IDL's engine bosses start at $18 per hour, with benefits, and are classified as seasonal positions that work up to 8 months of the year. All IDL wildland firefighters qualify for overtime. They're also eligible for hazard and rest & recuperation pay, under legislation signed earlier this year.

To be hired, applicants must meet National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG) requirements.