Hazard tree mitigation efforts from Trap Creek Fire begin along Highway 21

The fire, located on the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, is currently 25% contained.

STANLEY, Idaho — The Trap Creek Fire, located about nine miles northwest of Stanley on the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, is currently burning at 2,211 acres and is 25% contained. It was first reported on September 14.

148 personnel are currently assigned to the fire.

A cold front over the weekend brought rain that cleared the heavy smoke from the fire and provided relief for firefighters and the community. Wind, warm temperatures and dry conditions are expected today and could increase fire activity.

Hazard tree mitigation began along Highway 21 on Monday is is expected to last for two to three days.

A forest area closure is in effect for the area around the fire and was expanded on Saturday to include Valley Creek Road. This includes all roads, trails, campgrounds, and hunting units within the closure.

The purpose of this order is to protect the public and firefighters during wildfire activity suppression activities.