Grass fire breaks out in Collister

BOISE, Idaho —
Firefighters are responding to a grass fire in Collister near the corner of N. Pierce Park Ln. And N. Cartwright Rd.
According to Ada County Dispatch the fire was reported just after 7:15 P.M.
Boise Fire Department (BFD), Eagle Fire Department, and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) are responding to the incident.
No structures are threatened at this time, according to BFD.
People are asked to avoid the fire as crews gain access to the roads.
Any hikers and bikers are asked to stay out of the trails.
As of 9:50, BFD updated that the fire is 8 to 10 acres, 100% contained and that it is only burning within their control lines. Crews will continue to work on the fire into the morning.
This is an ongoing incident, check back for more details.
Watch more on wildfires in the West:
See all of our latest coverage in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.