Forest fire shuts down Highway 21 near Stanley

The fire is between 10-17 miles south of Stanley.

BOISE, Idaho — Fire crews are battling a forest fire near Stanley that has shut down Highway 21 on Monday evening.

According to the Idaho Department of Transportation, the Trap Fire is on the west side of Highway 21, between Bear Valley Road and Cape Horn Road.

The fire is about 10 to 17 miles south of Stanley. Forest Service officials said the fire started at about 12:45 p.m. Monday has burned 75 acres so far.

Fire crews from the Forest Sevice are battling the fire now, and expect to have it contained by 6 p.m. Wednesday and under control by 6 p.m. Friday.

Highway 21 is closed in both directions between milepost 112 and 119.