Firefighters respond to 89 acre Lake Walcott Fire

BLM is responding to a wildfire in Minidoka County. The Lake Walcott Fire is reportedly 89 acres and running.

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is responding to a wildfire in Minidoka County, north of Lake Walcott, near Rupert.

The fire has been named the Lake Walcott Fire. According to BLM, it is estimated to be 89 acres and running.

Crews from the East End Rural Fire Department (RFD) and West End RFD are at the scene of the fire with one dozer, a fire manager, and several aerial resources.

BLM Twin Falls is providing additional support with four of its district engines, along with one engine from the Sawtooth National Forest.

According to BLM, the fire is burning in grass and there are no structures immediately threatened.

#LakeWalcottFire- located N. of Lake Walcott, near Rupert. Fire is mapped at 89.3 acres. Fire is burning in grass. Cause of the fire is under investigation. Containment is set for 7/19 at 8 p.m. with control set 7/20 at 6 p.m. #BLMTFDFire pic.twitter.com/GwYFi3G8nJ — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 20, 2022

Firefighters are expecting to contain the fire later tonight and have it controlled by 6 tomorrow afternoon.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but the fire is currently under investigation by BLM.

#LakeWalcottFire- located north of Lake Walcott. Fire is est. at 110 acres and running. East End RFD, West End RFD, Air Attack, air tankers and @SawtoothNatlFS and #BLMTFDFire resources are on scene. 📸- Air Attack pic.twitter.com/udEEIdcHtX — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 19, 2022

This is an ongoing incident and we will be updating the story as we learn more; check back for more details.