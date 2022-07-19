Firefighters respond to 89 acre Lake Walcott Fire

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is responding to a wildfire in Minidoka County, north of Lake Walcott, near Rupert.
The fire has been named the Lake Walcott Fire. According to BLM, it is estimated to be 89 acres and running.
Crews from the East End Rural Fire Department (RFD) and West End RFD are at the scene of the fire with one dozer, a fire manager, and several aerial resources.
BLM Twin Falls is providing additional support with four of its district engines, along with one engine from the Sawtooth National Forest.
According to BLM, the fire is burning in grass and there are no structures immediately threatened.
Firefighters are expecting to contain the fire later tonight and have it controlled by 6 tomorrow afternoon.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but the fire is currently under investigation by BLM.
This is an ongoing incident and we will be updating the story as we learn more; check back for more details.
