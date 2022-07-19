Fire restrictions on public land in Malheur County

Additional fire restrictions in Malheur County will take effect July 22, as the weather continues to warm up and fire danger increases across the region.

VALE, Oregon — On Tuesday, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said it is collaborating with the Bureau of Reclamation to implement additional fire restrictions in Malheur County as the weather continues to warm up and fire danger increases across the region.

The restrictions will take effect on July 22 and are intended to reduce the chances of wildfires starting on public land in Malheur County, including the Owyhee Dam area, which is managed by the Bureau of Reclamation.

The restrictions enacted are consistent with those already in place by Oregon State Parks, Rural Fire Districts, and other private lands in the County under the jurisdiction of the Malheur County Sherriff's Office.

“Grasses and other vegetation are drying out across Malheur County,” said Vale BLM Fire Management Officer Tracy Skerjanec. ”These restrictions are necessary to keep the public and firefighters safe from accidental fires.”

Once the restrictions take effect on Friday, wood and charcoal fires will be prohibited. Instead, visitors will have to use liquified or bottle-gas stoves and heaters with an on/off switch. Smoking will also be prohibited outside of vehicles, camp trailers, or buildings, except within areas free of vegetation in a 6-foot radius.

According to BLM, motorized vehicles are a leading cause of wildfires in Eastern Oregon. Vehicles are required to stay on established and maintained roads, and all motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs must be equipped with a functional spark arrestor.

Since May 27, the use of fireworks, tracer and incendiary ammunition, and exploding or metal targets on public lands have been prohibited across the Oregon and Washington BLM region.

BLM said that visitors are encouraged to carry a fire extinguisher, a shovel, and extra water.

Wildfires started on public or private land should be reported immediately by calling 911.

For more information on current fire restrictions in the area, click HERE.