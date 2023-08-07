Evacuations ordered as wildfire burns near Mount Hood

Level 3 evacuation orders are in place for Boulder Lake, Little Boulder Lake, Badger Lake, Bonney Meadow, Camp Windy and Post Camp campgrounds, officials said.

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. — A fire is burning near Mount Hood prompting Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders for nearby people camping, according to Wasco County Sheriff's Office.

The fire was reported just after 4 p.m. near Boulder Lake and Bonney Meadow Campgrounds in the Mount Hood National Recreation Area, roughly 22 miles from Mount Hood.

Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders are in place for Boulder Lake, Little Boulder Lake, Bonney Meadow, Badger Lake, Camp Windy and Post Camp campgrounds, according to WCSO. National Forest Road 4480, 4481 and 4890 are currently closed.

WCSO said the fire has burned approximately 25 acres. Oregon Forest Service and Oregon Department of Forestry are also responding to the fire.

No details on a cause or exact containment at this time.

Here's what evacuation levels mean

Level 1 Notice - Be Ready: Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area and monitor local media outlets for information. Residents with special needs should take note and begin making arrangements to evacuate. Evacuations at this time are voluntary.

Level 2 Notice - Be Set: This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready at a moment's notice. Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate.

Level 3 Notice - Go Now: Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should leave immediately. Listen to local media and watch for emergency personnel who may be coming by to give further instructions regarding the evacuation.