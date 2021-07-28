Fire crews battle brush fire north of Arrowrock Dam

An official said a few residential buildings were about a quarter-mile from the fire but crews are prioritizing building a line around them before fighting the rest.

BOISE, Idaho — Crews from the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service are battling a growing brush fire near the Arrowrock Dam.

The fire, which has now been dubbed the Deer Fire, was reported just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to an official with the BLM.

The Deer Fire has burned roughly 300 acres so far, mostly of grass and brush. However, the north part of the fire is being fueled by pine trees, officials said.

Three residential buildings are threatened by the fire. According to the BLM, the structures are about a quarter-mile south of the Deer Fire and crews are first making a line around them before they tackle the rest of the fire.

The Forest Service has multiple crews responding to the fire. According to the BLM, two bulldozers and several crews and engineers from the bureau are helping. Three helicopters and two air tankers are also responding to the fire, along with one private firefighting crew, the BLM official told KTVB.

The official added that they are not expecting any updates on the fire Wednesday night.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

KTVB is sending a photographer to Arrowrock Dam now. Tune in to the News at 10 on Idaho's NewsChannel 7 for the latest sights from the scene of the fire.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.