'Significant fire activity': Wildfire burns 223 acres along Highway 51

Bureau of Land Management expects to have the fire fully controlled by Monday evening, after the 223-acre fire scorched along Highway 51 at mile marker 85 on Sunday.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A grass and sagebrush fire has burned approximately 223 acres along Highway 51 at mile marker 85 - six miles south of Mountain Home.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) detected the wildfire at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday. In a news release, BLM clarified that no structures are threatened, as of 1 p.m. on Monday.

Bureau of Land Management and Idaho Department of Lands are working to extinguish the wildfire. Fire crews were able to contain the fires overnight and will continue to secure fire lines into Monday evening. Full control of the fire is expected by Monday night.

BLM said the Treasure Valley experienced "significant fire activity" Sunday due to two human-caused fires and five fires ignited by lightning.

In a Facebook post, BLM reminds people that fireworks are prohibited on BLM lands. As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, fire managers ask the public to be hypervigilant and practice extra caution when using fireworks.

