Family packs up memories to evacuate during wildfire threat

Jos Zamzow began packing up his cabin after he decided there are too many irreplaceable items and memories inside.

CASCADE, Idaho — As the threat of the Four Corners fire reaches closer to private homes, people like Jos Zamzow are being forced to decide if they should pack up their memories and leave, not knowing what they will come back to.

Zamzow's longtime family cabin is near Cascade Lake. As he loads up his vehicle, he can see smoke rising above.

"There's almost my entire life of memories up here in summertime and this idea that this could all be gone, it's sad, it makes you sick to your stomach," Zamzow told KTVB.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders Thursday as the fire, near the border of the Payette and Boise National Forests, breached the nearby ridge. According to officials, it began with a lightning strike.

People closer to the fire were ordered to leave immediately, while others are on standby, ready to pack up and evacuate at a moment's notice.

"We decided last night we weren't going to come, and I woke up this morning and just realized there are irreplaceable things here," Zamzow said.

The fire has grown to nearly 6,000 acres. 395 personnel are out in the area trying to contain it -- and so far, there is no luck. The Four Corners Fire is currently at 0% containment. Planes are scooping water from the lake to try to combat it.

"You can hear the fire planes above," Zamzow said. "It's kind of eerie."

The fire is burning in grass and timber, including sub-alpine fir, which is prone to torching and sending firebrands into the air causing spot fires ahead of the main fire front. Heavy smoke is also impacting communities throughout Valley County. Fire activity may increase again Friday afternoon, as there is a possibility of thunderstorms with gusty, erratic winds, but only a slight chance of rain.

Residents near Campbell Creek north to Black Bear Road are advised to leave immediately. Those near Campbell Creek south to Raspberry Road are advised to be ready to leave at any time.

"I've gotten everything we can't replace with money," Zamzow said.

There is a possibility of a shift in winds and thunderstorms that could move the fire later today and the rest of the week. Residents and crews are waiting to see where it will go.

"We'll head down the hill and watch the news and hope that we get wind -- or rain -- or firefighters who are able to make progress," Zamzow said.