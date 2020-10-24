The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday said snow had calmed but not extinguished the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Officials estimate as many as 300 to 400 homes have burned in the East Troublesome Fire, a law enforcement source told 9NEWS on Sunday. Crews are still assessing damage, but the homes belonging to at least seven fire personnel are complete losses, the Grand Lake Fire Protection District said.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on Sunday said snow had calmed but not extinguished the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires. About 2-4 inches of snow has fallen in Granby,

The East Troublesome Fire has burned 192,560 acres as of Sunday, officials said. It's the second-largest wildfire in Colorado history. The Cameron Peak Fire, burning about 10 miles away, is the largest in Colorado history having burned more than 208,000 acres.

There are 424 fire personnel fighting the East Troublesome Fire, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire, which started on Oct. 14, erupted on Oct. 22, burning around 100,000 acres in just one day.

A husband and wife died in the fire near Grand Lake after they chose to stay in their home.

LCSO on Sunday downgraded mandatory evacuations to voluntary evacuations for the following areas of Estes Park:

The Estes Valley east of the Marys Lake Road corridor,

East of the Elm Road corridor

East of the Fall River Road corridor

The Grand County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) in conjunction with the East Troublesome Incident Management Team also on Sunday released the following areas from all pre-evacuation and evacuation orders:

All areas South of Highway 40

The town of Granby

The town of Hot Sulphur Springs

The south end of County Road 21

All areas south of Granby through Tabernash

LCSO ordered mandatory evacuations for people in the path of the fire Saturday.

The sheriff's office said people living along Highway 7 from Lily Lake to the Boulder County line, people in Estes Park and the Estes Valley, and people along Highway 34 from Estes Park to Drake needed to leave immediately.

On Sunday, the orders for some residents were downgraded to voluntary instead of mandatory after a strong winter storm moved in bringing snow and colder temperatures. The voluntary evacuations are for residents living along Highway 34 from Mall Road to Drake, people living along Highway 7 from Lily Lake to the Boulder County line and people who live east of Highway 7 to Panorama Peak. Parts of the town of Estes Park are still listed under mandatory evacuations.

Highway 34 will be closed at Sleepy Hollow Park between Estes Park and Drake. Highway 36 will be closed at around mile marker 8 which is about four miles north-northwest of Pinewood Springs, the sheriff's office said.

People evacuating will be able to get out, but traffic going into Estes Park will not be allowed, according to the sheriff's office.

LETA - 911 Alert Notification Oct 24, 2020 11:39:21 UTC LETA - 911 Alert This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office with an emergency message. The East Troublesome Fire officials have upgraded to Mandatory evacuations for the eastern side of Estes Park.

The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) said at noon on Saturday that the fire was holding west of Bear Lake Road.

The east side of the fire has split into two fingers; one is moving northeast along Big Thompson River, and one is moving east along Mill Creek, USFS said.

The area where the fire is burning was under a Red Flag Warning Saturday until 7 p.m. The Red Flag Warning was put in place due to humidity being in the 10-25% range with wind gusts up to 60 mph.

The Estes Valley Fire Protection District said winds were coming out of the west-southwest sustained at 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The fire department said they expected fire activity to intensify as the sun rose and fuels warmed up.

PHOTOS: Behind the East Troublesome Fire lines 1/19

2/19

3/19

4/19

5/19

6/19

7/19

8/19

9/19

10/19

11/19

12/19

13/19

14/19

15/19

16/19

17/19

18/19

19/19 1 / 19

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management (OEM) issued a pre-evacuation warning from Wild Basin near Allenspark to the Larimer County line.

Boulder OEM announced Saturday afternoon that the northwest area of the county, not including Allenspark, was under a pre-evacuation warning.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado























