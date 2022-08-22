Doubletapp fire burning off I-84 near Simco Road

The Bureau of Land Management is responding to the Doubletapp fire which is currently estimated to be 100 acres, near Simco Road.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is responding to a brush fire off of I-84 near Simco Road.

BLM is estimating the Doubletapp fire to be 100 acres.

Currently, four engines, 2 dozers, 3 air-tankers, and a water tender are responding to the incident.

BLM asks the public to drive with caution and to expect traffic delays.

This is an ongoing incident check back for more details.

