Crews work to eliminate hot spots in Grouse Fire

The wildfire is burning about six miles northeast of Pine, Idaho. Crews continue to build firelines to keep the fire away from Pine and Featherville.

BOISE, Idaho — The Grouse Fire burning about six miles northeast of Pine, Idaho has burned 3,922 and is now 23 percent contained, according to fire managers.

Fire resources in the area are in the process of eliminating hot spots with fire and dirt to prevent spreading. Crews are continuing to hold the perimeter while building a fireline on the western flank to prevent any spread towards the communities of Pine and Featherville.

The Grouse Fire is burning in steep terrain and heavy dead and down fuels.

For public health and safety, a multi-forest closure is in place for the entire fire area. This impacts national forest lands in both the Boise and Sawtooth national forests.

Forest System road 227 and Forest Highway 61 (Pine/Featherville Highway) remain open and the closure does not apply to private land adjacent to these roads.

Visitors are reminded that Sawtooth National Forest campgrounds Abbot, Chaparral, Bird Creek, Shake Creek, Baumgartner and all dispersed sites are closed. Boise National Forest Elks Flat Campground remains open at this time.



There are 274 people are assigned to the Grouse Fire. Six 20 person crews, 11 engines, 1 Air Attack, 3 helicopters, 5 bulldozers, and 6 water tenders.



Forest visitors are reminded to let someone know where they are going in case of emergency. And be sure to check with local forest districts concerning forest closures and restrictions.

The cause of this wildfire remains under investigation. It started on Sept. 6.