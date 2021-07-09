Crews respond to Bonnie Fire near Lucky Peak

According to a spokesperson for the Bureau of Land Management, the fire started near Bonneville Point, which is found near Kuna Mora Road.

BOISE, Idaho — Fire crews from multiple agencies are responding to a wildfire that started near Bonneville Point, south of Lucky Peak Reservoir.

According to a spokesperson for the Bureau of Land Management, the fire started near Bonneville Point, which is found near Kuna Mora Road. The fire has since been dubbed the Bonnie Fire.

Ada County Dispatchers told KTVB that it was a grass fire and crews from multiple agencies were responding. They added that no structures are currently threatened.

The BLM official told KTVB that there were five engine crews, two bulldozers, an investigators team, three helicopters and one heavy air tanker responding to the fore.

The Bonnie Fire is estimated to be about 30 acres or more In size.

It is unknown what started the wildfire.

KTVB has a crew en route to the scene of the fire. Tune in to the News at 10 for a look at the fire.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.