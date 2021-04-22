Crews get upper hand on north-central Idaho wildfire

The fire sparked Wednesday near the tiny Latah County town of Juliaetta.

JULIAETTA, Idaho — Firefighters are continuing to monitor a wildfire that was threatening structures in north-central Idaho.

The blaze, named the Juliaetta Fire, started around noon Wednesday near the tiny town of Juliaetta in Latah County, about 30 miles northeast of Lewiston.

The fire grew to about 20 acres, threatening 15 to 20 structures. Idaho Department of Lands officials say evacuations were not necessary, however, and the buildings are no longer threatened.

The fire is currently smoldering with little spread, officials say. Smoke remains in the area, and fire crews are still on scene.

No one was hurt and no buildings burned in the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

"Idaho Department of Lands Fire Management wants to thank the Juliaetta Volunteer Fire Department, Kendrick Volunteer Fire Department, USDA Forest Service and Nez Perce Tribe Forestry and Fire Management for their assistance on the fire," the agency wrote.