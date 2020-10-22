Colorado wildfires: How you can help those impacted

Hundreds of people have been impacted by wildfires, some of them have lost everything. Here are some ways you can help.

DENVER — It has been an unprecedented year for wildfires in Colorado, with the three largest fires in state history all occurring in 2020.

Even this late in October, fires have seen explosive growth due to strong winds and extremely dry conditions. Hundreds of people have been forced to evacuate and it's unclear as of now how many homes have been lost to the fires, as some are still burning out of control.

Below, we've compiled a list of ways you can help those impacted by the fires.

Boulder County

The 2020 Fires Relief Fund was set up through the Community Foundation of Boulder County.

Grants from the fund will be made to nonprofit organizations, municipal, and county entities to support immediate relief needs and longer-term recovery needs for individuals and organizations. Boulder County staff will work with individuals to identify needs and deploy financial help.

Additionally, the 2020 Fires Fund will make grants directly to nonprofit organizations affected by the fires or that are providing additional services to the community, because of the fires. An advisory committee to Community Foundation Boulder County will advise decision making.

If funds raised exceed needs, the excess will be placed in Community Foundation Boulder County’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Grand County

The Grand County Wildfire Emergency Fund will support the needs of Grand County residents who have been evacuated, displaced or have lost their homes during the Grand County fires.

The Church of the Eternal Hills is coordinating donations. You can find more information about what they're in need of and where items can be dropped off on the Grand County Outbreak of Kindness Facebook page.

Right now donations are being accepted at the Fraser Elementary school located at 125 Eastom Ave., however, due to the changing fire conditions, it's best to check the Facebook page above for the latest information.

They're in need to clothing donations and basic toiletry items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap and dental floss. Other specific needs include toddler clothing from 18 months to 5T, new bottles and sippy cups as well as coats, scarves and gloves of all sizes. Keep checking the Facebook page for updates.

Donations are also being accepted to help purchase meals from local restaurants for evacuees and first responders. Click here to donate.

Grand County Pet Pals is accepting donations, however, they ask that those wishing to donate call first to see what their specific needs are at any given time.

They can be reached by calling 970-887-2988 or make financial donations n their webpage.

Larimer County

Cameron Peak Fire Response Fund, through the United Way of Larimer County, is a fund for private donations for those most affected by the fire. All donations are tax-deductible and will be distributed to people affected by the Cameron Peak Fire. Click here to donate to the fund

The American Red Cross of Northern Colorado is spending thousands of dollars daily to shelter residents of Larimer County safely. Click here to donate.

The Larimer County Humane Society is sheltering hundreds of companion and small animals. Click here to donate.

Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD) is supporting disaster response and recovery in northern Colorado. By donating to any of these organizations, you can contribute to disaster response and recovery in northern Colorado.

Colorado

The Colorado Professional Fire Fighters Foundation supports firefighters and their families.

The American Red Cross is supporting evacuees by providing immediate shelter and food.

Donations: Because of COVID-19 the Red Cross cannot accept material donations. The first priority for the Red Cross is to provide shelter and support to those affected, and financial donations or volunteering are the quickest and best way to get help to those who need it most. If you would like to donate, you can by visiting redcross.org or calling 800-RED CROSS.

Become a Volunteer: If you have the time, you can make a significant impact as a Red Cross volunteer. Review our most urgently needed volunteer positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday

The Salvation Army is also providing meals for displaced residents. To donate to their wildfire relief fund click here.

More ways to help will be added to this article so check back often for additional ways to help. If you have a suggestion email me at janet.oravetz@9news.com to get it added.

