Wildland fire near Cataldo Mission most likely sparked by lightning after Tuesday thunderstorms, police say

The fire was reported on Latour Creek Rd. in Cataldo and was most likely sparked by lightning, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office.

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — After Tuesday night's thunder and lightning storms across the Inland Northwest and parts of Idaho, a fire was reported near the Cataldo Mission, on the eastern side of Idaho's northern panhandle, overnight.

According to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the fire on Latour Creek Rd. in Cataldo was most likely sparked by lightning. 

The fire was visible from the freeway and may be visible in Shoshone County as well. SCSO says they are still investigating what caused the fire, but they think it was most likely due to a lightning storm from Tuesday night.

SCSO will be sharing more information as they continue to investigate the cause of the fire. 

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information become available. 

